COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grandmother is sharing more about two young children who were killed this week in what many throughout Columbus are calling a senseless act of violence. Nine-year-old Demetrius and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’Neal were in a car with 22-year-old Charles Wade on Tuesday when the three were shot to death in what Columbus police believe was a targeted attack.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO