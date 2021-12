Two dozen border leaders from federal, state and local municipalities, including Mexican officials from south of the border, gathered at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday to celebrate the signing of a historic agreement that will give the Rio Grande Valley its second cargo international bridge with Mexico. The Donation Acceptance Program agreement that was signed has taken decades to get to this point. And it even took a change in the state law that restructured how municipalities can raise money for international bridge expansions.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO