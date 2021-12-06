ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new congressional map that could enable Democrats to gain a seat and sweep all eight Maryland U.S. House seats was advanced Monday by a legislative committee, which did not act on a separate proposal by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The committee's 18-6 vote on...

Redistricting: these are the likely next steps after Annapolis Special Session

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — We’re coming off a contentious week in Annapolis. Democrats passed a new congressional map for Maryland with the governor threatening to sue. Even before Democrats passed Maryland’s new redistricting map, redrawing congressional boundaries, Governor Larry Hogan was threatening legal action. This week, democrats...
Hogan Vetoes Congressional Map Passed By General Assembly, House And Senate Quickly Override

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly quickly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a new map outlining the boundaries for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The governor held a press conference Tuesday afternoon declaring the newly drawn lines disenfranchise voters and violate the Voting Rights Act, saying the map hurts majority-minority jurisdictions such as Baltimore City and Prince George’s County by carving them up and putting them in different districts. Hours after Hogan spoke, the House of Delegates and state Senate overrode his veto by votes of 96-42 and 32-14, respectively. A three-fifths majority in both...
Acevero sole Democrat to vote against party-backed Maryland redistricting map

As a Democratic-dominated legislature approved Maryland’s new congressional map on Thursday, Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery Village) joined Republicans in voting against it. Acevero, who represents District 39, was the only Democrat to break ranks and vote against a map drawn up by a legislative committee. The unofficial tally was...
Maryland lawmakers override immigrant detention bill veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly voted Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure that bans local jails from being paid by the federal government to detain people on immigration matters in Maryland. Separately, the House approved a new congressional map in a special session on redistricting, sending it to the Senate.
Pancakes and politics: Virginia lawmakers discuss upcoming session

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia legislators met at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance's annual Pancakes and Politics Legislative Outlook Breakfast on Tuesday morning. The four Republicans there talked about their plans for the upcoming general assembly session. Virginia Senators Mark Peake and Steve Newman as well as Delegates Kathy Byron...
Meet the freshmen: New faces join Maryland General Assembly for special session

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Since the General Assembly adjourned in April, four new lawmakers have been appointed to the House of Delegates. They will be among the 187 lawmakers to undertake the congressional redistricting process, election of a new state treasurer, and consideration of veto overrides. (One vacancy remains in the House of Delegates, where Linda Foley, a Democrat, was nominated by the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee last week to fill a vacancy in District 15.)
Maryland House committee recommends legislative redistricting map

ANNAPOLIS — A House of Delegates committee voted to recommend a congressional redistricting plan proposed by the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, and the Maryland Senate voted to override several vetoes Monday — the first day of the General Assembly’s 2021 special session. The House’s Rules and Executive Nominations Committee held...
Lawmakers announce $140 million for Maryland infrastructure

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced that Maryland has received $144,181,000 for Fiscal Year 2022 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act they voted to enact to modernize the state’s water infrastructure and deliver safe, clean water to communities. This funding, administered through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), can be used to support projects that put Marylanders to work in good-paying jobs and promote healthy communities.
Stivers: Lawmakers would be ready to tackle redistricting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers wield the policymaking power to redraw congressional and legislative boundaries, the Senate’s top Republican leader said Monday in pushing back against the Democratic governor’s insistence on seeing a plan before deciding whether to call them into a special session. Stivers signaled that lawmakers...
Black lawmakers question community splits in House redistricting process

Must a Black-controlled district cross Tampa Bay? Do Haitian Americans deserve a dedicated district?. Is ensuring minority-controlled House districts don’t get diluted the same as protecting those communities’ voices? That’s the difficult-to-answer question underscoring the most viable tensions around draft House maps published this week. Tampa Bay representatives questioned the...
Top Kentucky lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming 2022 legislative session which is set to begin on January 4. On Monday, top senate Republicans were in Bowling Green, speaking to local leaders and answering questions from several media outlets. The entire Republican caucus will be back...
