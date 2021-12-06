California man allegedly kidnapped and tortured new girlfriend for a month

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged over the weekend for allegedly kidnapping and torturing his 25-year-old girlfriend.

According to a news release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the victim on Thursday, Dec. 2, after she escaped with extensive injuries, including burns and bruises. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim told authorities she was held against her will for one month and tortured by Saul Ortega, her new boyfriend. The victim was reportedly brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim did not "immediately call police because Ortega threatened her and her family."

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the SWAT team responded to Ortega’s residence in the 100 block of Paradise Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, where they executed an arrest and search warrant. Ortega was located and arrested. An elderly female was reportedly detained but released after complying with investigators.

According to the Modesto Bee, video released by the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department revealed Ortega’s arrest on the front lawn of the residence without incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ortega was arrested and charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape, torture, mayhem, domestic violence, criminal threats, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, and felon in possession of firearms. He remains held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on $1 million bail.