Jalen Ramsey was once part of a promising, conference title-contending Jacksonville Jaguars team. That time of his life no longer matters to him. Ramsey's Los Angeles Rams face the Jaguars Sunday in what appears to be a rather lopsided affair. Jacksonville has won two games all season, ranks 31st in scoring offense, 29th in turnovers and 28th in third-down percentage. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is 7-4, boasts the seventh-best offense in the NFL and has every reason to play to win in the final five weeks with a playoff berth possible but certainly not guaranteed.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO