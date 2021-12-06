Aaron Carter Back Together with Melanie Martin After CPS Call

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early December 2021, starting with this former couple… Here we go again! On Dec. 3 — three days after Aaron Carter first announced that he and off-and-on love Melanie Martin had broken up and less than two weeks after they welcomed son Prince together — the former child star tweeted that they were "over." By Dec. 5, however, they'd apparently reconciled. "I love you for giving me the greatest gift. You are an amazing woman … my everything. I am so grateful for you my darling," he tweeted, adding that "relationships aren't easy" but that he and Melanie "love, cherish and adore" their son. The new mom, meanwhile, took to her Instagram Story to apologize for her role in their recent split, which was spurred by Aaron's realization that Melanie had been communicating with his estranged sister, Angel Carter, behind his back. "My intentions in contacting his sister Angel were not of ill intent. I wanted to try to resolve the situation so we could all be a family. I now realize that wasn't my place and I never should've done that. I let my feelings get the best of me as I was hormonal and pregnant and would take it back if I could. I did this out of love, [but] I know it was wrong. I hope he can find it in his heart to forgive me," she wrote, according to People magazine. On Dec. 7, E! News reported that, according to a source, "[Aaron and Melanie] have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together. So while they are back together for now, it's likely only a matter of time before they break up again."

