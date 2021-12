Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability around the globe, with approximately 800,000 people suffering a stroke each year in the U.S. alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And while you may believe yourself to be at low risk for the condition, experts say that there's one type of stroke that can affect a surprising demographic: younger individuals who are in otherwise good health. That's why medical professionals are sounding the alarm about one particular visual symptom associated with this kind of stroke and the underlying condition that makes it more likely. They say that if you see this one thing, you may need emergency medical assistance. Read on to find out which visual symptom to look out for and which common condition puts you at higher risk—even if you're otherwise healthy.

