Pep Guardiola brushed aside controversy as he hailed his Manchester City side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.Raheem Sterling settled an ill-tempered contest at the Etihad Stadium by netting his 100th Premier League goal from a contentiously awarded penalty in the second half.That came after Wolves striker Raul Jimenez had been sent off in the latter stages of the first period after collecting two bookings in quick succession.“We were better with 11 players and we were better with 10 players,” said City manager Guardiola.“It is difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play. They are...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO