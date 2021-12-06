Seedway adds Straw as sales rep for Northern Vegetable Seed Division

CSU climate change solution acquired by Boston-based ag tech company. For more than two decades, Colorado State University has been at the forefront of soil carbon science. “There’s a long history of agroecosystems work here at CSU,” said Keith Paustian, University Distinguished Professor in the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences and senior research scientist at the Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory. “It was probably one of the few places in the world that looked at agricultural systems through that lens. In the late 1960s and early ’70s the discipline of ecosystem modeling was almost invented at CSU to some degree.”
