Saturday against Tech is going to be an emotional game. We don’t know which seniors are going to take advantage of their COVID year and return next season but Saturday will give us a pretty good indication based on who gets recognized. We have a pretty good idea that we are going to lose a lot of guys that have meant so much to Baylor football including Trestan Ebner, Abram Smith, Jalen Pitre and Terrel Bernard.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO