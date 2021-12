It's been quite a while since I've received a speeding ticket here in Berkshire County. For a couple of years, I had a bad habit of speeding to work. Driving to Great Barrington from Pittsfield at 3:30 in the morning made it very tempting and downright easy to have a bit of a lead foot when the road is all yours. Let's be honest, there aren't many people on the road at that ungodly time of day.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO