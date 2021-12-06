ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Damian Priest Issues US Title Open Challenge For 12/6 WWE Raw

By Jeremy Lambert
 5 days ago

WWE Raw (12/6) Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET following by a post-show podcast for a...

ringsidenews.com

Fan Video Of Jeff Hardy Incident From House Show Emerges

Jeff Hardy was wrestling with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas recently. It was reported that Hardy was sent home after the strange events that occurred. He was replaced with Rey Mysterio at the Sunday show in Corpus Christi. We...
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon slaps Raw Superstar

Vince McMahon, the CEO and Chairman of WWE, is considered to be one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. In addition to being a wrestling promoter and a businessman, McMahon is also often seen performing inside the WWE ring. While we haven’t seen him in action as a professional wrestler for a long time now, but he makes sporadic appearances to cut promos.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Kayla Harrison drops massive Amanda Nunes UFC fight truth bomb

Former PFL women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison has opened up about her real thoughts on UFC star Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison is still a free agent but her recent link-up to the UFC has already got people buzzing about a potential fight against reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Amanda Nunes gets brutally honest on Julianna Pena at UFC 269

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena are not exactly friends heading into UFC 269. The two have been going back and forth for weeks heading into the fight on Saturday. Amanda Nunes is not worried about Julianna Pena. She thinks the challenger is ‘delusional’ and was quick to remind her of her past failures.
UFC
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Lynch vs. Morgan Women's title match

In the main event of last night's Raw, Liv Morgan got her shot at the Raw Women's Championship but came up short due to cheating by Becky Lynch. Morgan was able to counter the Manhandle Slam into a pin during the finishing sequence of last night's match, but Lynch reversed it into a pin of her own. Lynch held onto the bottom rope for extra leverage as the referee counted to three.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Becky Lynch defends title against Liv Morgan

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defended her title against Liv Morgan in the main event of Raw. Morgan pulled out all the stops against Lynch in her quest to become champion on Monday. Morgan tried a number of different pinning combinations to keep The Man down for the three count.
WWE
Wrestling World

RAW: WWE had to cut several segments of Raw

During the last episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE wanted to stage several important spoken segments by its Superstars, with some of these situations also being heavily attacked by critics and fans of the WWE Universe, for using the releases made by the company in the last period, as an element to drive the feuds between the company's wrestlers.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES KICKOFF SHOW REPORT: Final hype for WWE Survivor Series, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kickoff Panel: Kayla Braxton, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg. A video package was shown for Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch. Lawler compared the Lynch / Flair feud to his own with Andy Kaufman. Booker T cited his feud with Batista. Lawler predicted a Lynch victory. Booker said that big-time matches always favor Charlotte.
WWE
PWMania

Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE will hold Raw from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY this Monday night. WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,075 tickets and there are 2,094 left. WWE Champion Big E will face Kevin Owens in a non-title match.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals How Important This Title Win Is, Addresses Raw Promo, and More

Tonight's Monday Night Raw will deliver the long-awaited match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, and it's an opportunity fans of Morgan have thought long overdue. Morgan has been riding the momentum with a Team Liv win at Survivor Series, getting the best of Lynch at the contract signing, and even holding the title up after sending her packing, giving fans a preview of Morgan's future Champ status. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Morgan ahead of the big match-up, and we talked all about Lynch as well as Survivor Series, the comparisons to Trish Stratus vs Lita, the evolution of her promos, and even some Britney Spears and Chucky before all was said and done.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match Set For 12/6 WWE Raw

The Raw Women's Championship will be on the line next week. On the November 29 episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan met in the ring for a contract signing. Sonya Deville announced that they will meet in a title match next Monday, December 6. Liv earned the opportunity to challenge for Lynch's belt when she won a #1 Contendership Fatal Five Way on November 8.
WWE
f4wonline.com

The Miz & Maryse return to WWE TV on Raw

Both The Miz and Maryse returned to WWE television tonight, confronting Edge. Edge was in the ring talking about being back on Raw when The Miz, with Maryse, made their return. The two exchanged words with Edge eventually challenging The Miz to fight. Miz acted like he was about to engage, but instead said no and exited the ring.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 11.29.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from Survivor Series where the red brand dominated the night. The fallout saw new champions being crowned in Dana Brooke defeating the newly crowned 24/7 champion, Cedric Alexander to win the gold plus Queen Zelina and Carmella won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.
WWE
WWE

Damian Priest defends United States Championship against Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews has vowed to show the entire world that Damian Priest is not fit to be the United States Champion, and tonight he will try to make good on his threat as the two go one-on-one for the stars-and-stripes title. Crews has hounded The Archer of Infamy since being...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former WWE Champion returns to Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Miz made his return to the WWE on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Edge stood in the ring and talked about his potential match opportunities on the Raw brand. As he ran down names like A.J. Styles, Big E, and Finn Balor, Miz walked out with Maryse and talked about his triumphs on Dancing with the Stars.
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE RAW Preview For Tonight

WWE has announced two new title matches for tonight’s RAW episode. Tonight’s RAW will see WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defend the strap against Apollo Crews, who will have Commander Azeez at ringside. WWE has also announced that RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on tonight’s RAW. This will be a rematch from the October 25 RAW.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Raw Viewership For 11/29/21

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 1,678,000 viewers. This is down from the 1,699,000 viewers the show did last week. The 18-49 demo was a 0.45 rating, up from last week’s 0.49 rating. The show went up against Monday Night Football on ESPN that averaged over 10 million viewers.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Title Match To RAW Tonight

Vince McMahon’s company is carrying on with their plans for the rest of the year. They are also very well aware that a big viewership number is preferred for tonight’s episode of RAW. So, they added a title match. WWE announced that Damian Priest will defend the United States Title...
WWE
