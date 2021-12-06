Damian Priest Issues US Title Open Challenge For 12/6 WWE Raw

Tonight's Monday Night Raw will deliver the long-awaited match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, and it's an opportunity fans of Morgan have thought long overdue. Morgan has been riding the momentum with a Team Liv win at Survivor Series, getting the best of Lynch at the contract signing, and even holding the title up after sending her packing, giving fans a preview of Morgan's future Champ status. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Morgan ahead of the big match-up, and we talked all about Lynch as well as Survivor Series, the comparisons to Trish Stratus vs Lita, the evolution of her promos, and even some Britney Spears and Chucky before all was said and done.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO