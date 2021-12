After a year of intense growth, Target Corp.'s grocery-delivery business, Shipt, is starting to level off and its pool of competitors keeps expanding. More shoppers embraced the convenience — and safety, from a health standpoint — of grocery delivery as the pandemic unfolded. But as in-person shopping returned, delivery specialists like Shipt had to come up with new ways to make the momentum count and better serve customers and retail clients.

