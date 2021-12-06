The 35 Best Metal Songs of 2021

Lionel Hampton, whose career embodied the swing age of jazz, was a huge figure in American music, not only as a flamboyant bandleader and stage entertainer, but also as a pioneering figure in rock ‘n’ roll. (His 1942 recording “Flying Home,” featured a pulsating saxophone solo by Illinois Jacquet that set the driving tone for later rock records.) Hampton, who played piano and drums, also gave the vibraphone a lasting place on the jazz bandstand after his ground-breaking recordings with Louis Armstrong in 1930. In short, it’s hard to overstate Hampton’s importance, which is why the Grammys, in recognition of his enormous contribution to music, awarded him a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award in April 2021.
