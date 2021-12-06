ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong Winds & Rain Tonight, Some Snow Wednesday

By Jeff Desnoyers
ABC6.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong winds with scattered showers overnight. Strongest winds between 9 and 3 P.M. Gusts 40-50 MPH. A Wind Advisory issued for parts of the area. Mild temps through midnight with a quick and late drop by morning. 30s by morning. Much colder tomorrow,...

www.abc6.com

