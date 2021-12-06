ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sheep rams volunteer to death on Massachusetts farm, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9kuq_0dFdPKQj00

BOLTON, Mass. — Cultivate Care Farms members are mourning the loss of longtime volunteer Kim Taylor, who died Saturday after being attacked by a sheep incorporated as a “comfort” animal on the Massachusetts property.

According to WFXT, Bolton authorities determined that Taylor, 73, was alone caring for livestock in a pen when a sheep charged at her and rammed her repeatedly.

Although there were no witnesses present, authorities believe that Taylor suffered extensive injuries in the attack before going into cardiac arrest. She died a short while later at an area hospital, the TV station reported.

The nonprofit farm provides farm-based therapy to children and adolescents, including through the use of “comfort” animals, MassLive.com reported.

Cultivate Care Farms Director Megan Moran shared the farm’s condolences on its official Facebook page and also provided a statement from Taylor’s family.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Bolton Police Department are investigating the incident, while Bolton Animal Control is working with the farm’s staff to determine how operations involving livestock should proceed, WFXT reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pilot dead after plane crashes into New Hampshire river

BEDFORD, N.H. — A 23-year-old pilot was killed Friday night after he crashed a twin-engine plane on the banks of a New Hampshire River, authorities said. A Swearingen SA-226 operated by Castle Aviation was traveling from the Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey, when the pilot reported engine trouble, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens said.
BEDFORD, NH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida homeowners association face fine after drugged geese drown

MIRAMAR, Fla. — A gaggle of geese met a tragic end after a South Florida homeowners association attempted to trap, sedate and euthanize them, authorities said. Ten of the geese drowned in a lake, and 15 others had to be euthanized, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Now, the homeowners association that ordered the removal of the birds could be facing a fine for a code violation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolton, MA
Bolton, MA
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Bolton, MA
Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Father accused of selling daughter to another man after girl gives birth, police say

BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of selling his juvenile daughter last year to a 20-year-old man. Kentucky State Police and social services launched an investigation last month after learning that the girl, whose age was not released, had given birth in March, police said Wednesday. They determined that the girl’s father sold her to a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man and that she had been living with the man ever since.
KENTUCKY STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man trying to steal catalytic converter killed by falling car, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man died Wednesday while apparently trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car, WSOC-TV reported. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were called Wednesday evening to a report of a death at a home on West Unionville Indian Trail Road. Officials found a man dead under a Toyota Prius parked in the driveway.
UNION COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Taylor
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson's posts about...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Sheep#Animals#Accident#Wfxt#Cultivate Care Farms#Bolton Animal Control#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

5 injured in Orlando drive-by shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after 5 people were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened at Jefferson Street and Garden Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of location below:. Police said a group of...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California man who sold $1M of forged art gets 3-year term

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A Southern California man who sold $1.1 million in forged art was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jason Harrington, 38, of Escondido, was sentenced in San Diego after pleading guilty to wire fraud earlier this year, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: What's behind 'sordid' evidence at Potter trial?

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — After prosecutors spent nearly a day reconstructing the moments after a suburban Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright, one of her attorneys had heard enough. Paul Engh asked for a mistrial, decrying the "sordid pictures" that he said were irrelevant and were shown repeatedly to inflame the jury's sympathies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
63K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy