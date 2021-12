Ollie Robinson rued an injury worry over Ben Stokes and “missed opportunities” in the field as England were ground down on a second demoralising day of the Ashes opener in Brisbane.Robinson was the standout performer for his side at The Gabba, taking three for 48 to confirm his credentials as a serious Test performer, but his best efforts were not enough to turn the tables on a game that may already have slipped through the tourists’ fingers.Australia were 196 ahead at stumps, racking up 343 for seven on the back of Travis Head’s 85-ball century, David Warner’s fortunate 94...

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO