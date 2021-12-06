ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Eastern Kentucky at No. 16 USC men’s basketball: Scouting report and TV info

By Adam Grosbard
San Bernardino County Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Kentucky report: The Colonels have lost three in a row entering this game, which will be the last of a four-game road trip for EKU. … The Colonels have a balanced offense, with six different players averaging at least 8.9 points per...

www.sbsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
usctrojans.com

No. 20 USC Men's Basketball Hosts Utah Wednesday To Open Pac-12 Play

LOS ANGELES — The No. 20 USC Trojans (6-0) open Pac-12 play at home on Wednesday (Dec. 1), hosting Utah for an 8:30 p.m. matchup at the Galen Center. Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean will have the call on the Pac-12 Network. USC is 6-0 to start the season for the first time since 2014, when USC opened the campaign 14-0. The Trojans are one of 20 undefeated teams still remaining in college basketball.
UTAH STATE
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC men’s basketball beats San Diego State to win Paycom Wooden Legacy

Legendary Alabama football coach Bear Bryant once said “defense wins championships.” USC, a traditional football blue-blood, put the old football adage to the test in hoops on Friday and passed with flying colors as it defeated San Diego State 58-43 in the Paycom Wooden Legacy championship game in Anaheim. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
depauliaonline.com

Men’s Basketball: Blue Demons flatten Eastern Michigan 101-63

DePaul’s schedule is going to get much tougher very soon, starting with a visit from local rival Loyola Chicago on Saturday. In the meantime, however, all the Blue Demons can do is take care of their business — and they have done exactly that in their first six games of the season.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Enemy Scouting Report: USC Trojans

Spread: -6.5 (BYU) Head coach: Donte Williams (interim) BYU goes from playing Clay Helton’s new team, Georgia Southern, to the program that fired him, USC. The Trojans are still hunting for their next head coach, likely waiting for more big names to be available after the season. Donte Williams was...
NFL
Gazette

Pac-12 men's basketball preview capsules: CU Buffs looking up at UCLA, USC as conference play starts

Of the 10 players that earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors last season, just one remained in the conference when the 2021-22 season began. A few transferred, some graduated and moved on to professional careers, but only UCLA’s Tyger Campbell is still in the Pac-12, and he might not even be considered the first or second best player on the Bruins right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

The DePaul Blue Demons will take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Wintrust Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Blue Demons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse this past Friday, winning 77-68. DePaul got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward David Jones out in front picking up 15 points in addition to seven rebounds.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Mobley
UC Daily Campus

Men’s Basketball: Huskies struggle in narrow win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

Coming into Tuesday night’s game against the No. 17 University of Connecticut Huskies, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks were 0-26 against ranked teams. You guessed it, the Huskies took care of business against the Hawks at the XL Center on UConn basketball’s first ever Pride Night, dropping Maryland-Eastern Shore to 0-27 all-time against Top 25 schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

First Scouting Report: Evaluating Kentucky’s bowl scenarios

Going into UK’s season finale with Louisville, the consensus among the major bowl projections was that the Wildcats are headed to a postseason game in Florida. There are a variety of opinions, however, on which one:. 1. ESPN.com analysts Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura disagreed on the Wildcats’ projected destination.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Ap Top 25#Galen Center Tv Radio#Pac 12 Network#Usc 8 0#Eku#Colonels#Ap#The Selection Committee
scranton.edu

Men’s Basketball Can’t Overcome Early Deficit, Falls at Eastern, 75-67

ST. DAVID'S, Pa. - Freshman guard Mason Thompson (Prairie Village, Kan./Rockhurst) scored a team-high 16 points off the bench, but it wasn't enough, as host Eastern (Pa.) jumped out to a big first half lead and never looked back in a 75-67 victory over The University of Scranton men's basketball team on Wednesday night.
SCRANTON, PA
Wichita Eagle

KU Jayhawks basketball vs. St. John’s: Lineups, time, TV info, facts and figures

When/where: 6 p.m. Central time Friday at UBS Arena, Elmont, New York. TV/radio: FS1; WHB (810 AM) About No. 8 Kansas (5-1): KU is 8-5 vs. St. John’s throughout history. KU won the last meeting, 82-74, on Nov. 10, 2000 in New York. KU has won two consecutive games and four of five in the series. … KU defeated St. John’s, 80-63, in the 1952 NCAA title game in Seattle, Washington. KU’s championship team went 28-3 that season, losing only to Kansas State and Oklahoma State on the road and to Peoria in the U.S. Olympic playoffs in New York. Clyde Lovellette led that team with a 28.6 scoring average. Bob Kenney averaged 13.1 ppg. … KU is 5-1 or better for the 17th time in Bill Self’s 19 seasons at KU. … KU which defeated Iona Sunday following a loss to Dayton in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational, is 104-15 following a loss in the Self era. … KU has shot 50% or better in five straight games. The last time the Jayhawks shot 50% or better in five consecutive games was from Nov. 25, 2016 to Dec. 10, 2016. . … KU has led at halftime in all six games. … KU has played at least 11 different players in every game this season. … Senior Mitch Lightfoot scored a season-high 10 points in KU’s win over Iona. He had six rebounds in that contest. … Christian Braun has scored in double figures in each of his last five games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Weekly Word: The Big Ten road ahead, the Music City Bowl and more

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week. FIRST THINGS FIRST. This was a momentous week for Purdue basketball, obviously, as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Bernardino County Sun

USC football season ends in fitting fashion with loss to Cal

BERKELEY — USC’s 2021 football season mercifully came to an end on Saturday with a 24-14 loss to Cal. The defeat, which dropped USC to a final record of 4-8 and 3-6 in the Pac-12, had all the hallmarks of this iteration of the Trojans, and which led to Clay Helton’s termination and the this week’s hiring of Lincoln Riley.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy