Eastern Kentucky at No. 16 USC men’s basketball: Scouting report and TV info

When/where: 6 p.m. Central time Friday at UBS Arena, Elmont, New York. TV/radio: FS1; WHB (810 AM) About No. 8 Kansas (5-1): KU is 8-5 vs. St. John’s throughout history. KU won the last meeting, 82-74, on Nov. 10, 2000 in New York. KU has won two consecutive games and four of five in the series. … KU defeated St. John’s, 80-63, in the 1952 NCAA title game in Seattle, Washington. KU’s championship team went 28-3 that season, losing only to Kansas State and Oklahoma State on the road and to Peoria in the U.S. Olympic playoffs in New York. Clyde Lovellette led that team with a 28.6 scoring average. Bob Kenney averaged 13.1 ppg. … KU is 5-1 or better for the 17th time in Bill Self’s 19 seasons at KU. … KU which defeated Iona Sunday following a loss to Dayton in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational, is 104-15 following a loss in the Self era. … KU has shot 50% or better in five straight games. The last time the Jayhawks shot 50% or better in five consecutive games was from Nov. 25, 2016 to Dec. 10, 2016. . … KU has led at halftime in all six games. … KU has played at least 11 different players in every game this season. … Senior Mitch Lightfoot scored a season-high 10 points in KU’s win over Iona. He had six rebounds in that contest. … Christian Braun has scored in double figures in each of his last five games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO