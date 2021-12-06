ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Carencro woman sentenced to prison for defrauding employer

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Carencro woman was sentenced to 14 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to using her employer’s credit cards for personal use.

Yvette L. Fontenot, 54, pleaded guilty in August of this year, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook. Fontenot was employed as an Office Manager at Periodontics Associates in Lafayette, where she was authorized to use certain credit cards for business expenses, as well as certain business accounts to pay the balances of those credit cards and other business expenses.

According to evidence presented in court, from November 2008 to August 2016, Fontenot used several of the credit cards, issued to her employer, for personal expenses. Fontenot also used business checks that she prepared herself, to pay for personal expenses with business funds.

Fontenot was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $149,461.48 for losses suffered by her employer.

