Kevin Durant and James Harden came up big for the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of Tuesday’s win over Dallas, but the Nets wouldn’t have won the game without James Johnson. Maybe it was because he played in 29 games with the Mavericks during the 2020-21 season, but he scored 12 points (5-of-7) and added four rebounds and four assists for Brooklyn in 25 minutes.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO