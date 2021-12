In the past year or so, gabby fluke-mogul’s work has stuck with me like no one else’s. The way they construct sound with their violin is ageless. They are sounds built from the ancient geology beneath us; from shards of broken cosmic glass; from hidden corners within their heart and mind. By listening and never resting, always pushing their practice and technique, fluke-mogul plays the moment to its fullest amplitude. Even in the sonically restrained moments, there is no restraint. They are always moving, listening until the next pathway presents itself; the opportunity to pounce, explore, grow.

