Raiders' Darren Waller (knee) day-to-day ahead of Week 14

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 14 game against the Kansas City...

www.numberfire.com

NESN

Darren Waller is out for Week 13 against the Football Team

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reports that Darren Waller has been ruled out of Week 13 against Washington. Waller injured his knee in Week 12 against Dallas and could also miss the Raiders’ Week 14 game. Waller is second on the team in receiving yards with 643, yards per game with 64.3, and receptions with 53. Nobody on Las Vegas gets targetted as much as Waller, so his absence will leave a big hole in the offense. Look for Foster Moreau to try and fill the void left by Waller at the tight end position. Moreau’s three receiving touchdowns are second on the team, so that’s an added bit of offense he brings into the fold. The Raiders are third in the NFL with 3,262 passing yards, averaging the second-most passing yards per game at 296.5. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Moreau is a +122 to get more than 40+ receiving yards.
Raiders

Darren Waller named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders announced today Darren Waller as the Silver and Black's nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today. As a nominee, Waller will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Deebo Samuel, Kadarius Toney, more affecting Week 14 rankings

Darren Waller, Deebo Samuel, Kadarius Toney, and Sterling Shepard will need to be monitored this week for potential returns from their injuries, and their statuses leading up to game day will affect Week 14 fantasy rankings. Each player has been productive when they've been on the field, so potential returns to fantasy lineups could be huge with the fantasy playoffs right around the corner. We have the latest injury updates on this key pass-catchers.
#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs
reviewjournal.com

Vegas Nation Gameday Live — Raiders to face Washington without Darren Waller

The Raiders are back at Allegiant Stadium and will be without their star tight end, Darren Waller, as they look to snap Washington Football Team’s three-game winning streak. Our Vegas Nation crews give you the latest before kickoff. THE LATEST. By Ed Graney / RJ. December 5, 2021 - 7:52...
theScore

Raiders' Waller to miss 2nd straight game due to knee, back injuries

Las Vegas Raiders have ruled out tight end Darren Waller for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to injuries in both his knee and back, the team announced Friday. The Pro Bowler has been on the sideline since Las Vegas' 36-33 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Waller is reportedly dealing with a strained IT band that is causing discomfort to the outside portion of his knee.
numberfire.com

4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Exploit in Week 14

The beauty of daily fantasy football is that, unlike a season-long draft where someone is tied to their top players all year, any top players in the NFL can make their way into your lineup. While that can be a blessing, it can also be a curse. Although you're able...
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Football: Sannes' Situations to Monitor in Week 14

When I first looked at this slate on Monday, I thought it could be a dandy. There were good games to stack, and we had some dependable value at running back. What a naive little doofus I was. Every piece of news that has happened since then has made things...
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
The Spun

Cause Of Death Revealed For Former WR Demaryius Thomas

In a shocking report last night, Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. People immediately began to wonder what the cause of death was. According to the New York Post, Thomas’ cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur believes that the cause of death was a seizure he suffered in the shower. Bonseigneur said that Thomas was alone at the time, and wasn’t found until it was too late.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
