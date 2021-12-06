1 shot outside Beaumont facility in Lake Orion, police say

One person was shot in the parking lot of a Beaumont health facility in Lake Orion, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The facility is located at 1455 S. Lapeer Road.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public and it is not an active shooter situation. We're told this is not related to any school threat or the recent deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Sheriff's deputies cleared the building as a precaution and locked down Lake Orion High School currently as a precaution during after-school activities.

Additionally, nearby businesses were told to lockdown.

The sheriff's office says there was one victim transported to a local hospital.