ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Orion, MI

1 shot outside Beaumont facility in Lake Orion, police say

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMuMO_0dFdOMsI00

One person was shot in the parking lot of a Beaumont health facility in Lake Orion, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The facility is located at 1455 S. Lapeer Road.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public and it is not an active shooter situation. We're told this is not related to any school threat or the recent deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Sheriff's deputies cleared the building as a precaution and locked down Lake Orion High School currently as a precaution during after-school activities.

Additionally, nearby businesses were told to lockdown.

The sheriff's office says there was one victim transported to a local hospital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Orion, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Lake Orion, MI
Crime & Safety
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Lapeer, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Beaumont#Health Facility#Oxford High School#Lake Orion High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy