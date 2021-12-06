Sledgehammer "investigating" Call of Duty: Vanguard PS5 pre-load issue

Call of Duty Vanguard is a fast food chain snack: it’s cute, easy, and just right, but you know exactly what you’re going to get and also that you can find something better elsewhere that’s definitely more surprising. Vanguard builds on a foundation that’s been around for years and hardly changes anything about it. This doesn’t show much ambition or imagination, but it still makes for a good game. The campaign is immersive, offers variety, and takes players into the battles of World War II. Multiplayer (also) is well known, but thanks to the “Speed” option, it can be modified to your own taste. It’s a pity that some of the maps are not well balanced and birth points are unfortunately placed here and there, but other than that, the traditional multiplayer plays very well. Champion Hill is a great addition to multiplayer and allows players to experience a slightly more competitive way to play in an accessible way. Zombies is a little out of place: with the campaign and multiplayer doing what they’ve always done, the Zombies mode isn’t quite as good as it used to be. Fortunately, there is still more content for Zombies, but at the moment this mode does not have much to offer. The main question is whether all this will interest players enough, or whether the majority will continue to focus solely on Warzone. The latter certainly would not surprise us.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO