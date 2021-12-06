ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sledgehammer "investigating" Call of Duty: Vanguard PS5 pre-load issue

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard issue has blocked some PS5 players from accessing the game after pre-loading its next update. Developer Sledgehammer Games acknowledged the PS5 pre-load problem in a tweet, adding that it's now actively "investigating" the issue. At the time of writing, this tweet is a little over...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The best Combat Shotgun loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Shotguns are typically not recommended on the vast majority of maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard, since most of them simply aren’t ideal for the engagements you’ll come across. That isn’t to say you should never use a shotgun, but you’ll definitely want to be choosy when deciding which to bring with you. The best in the game is the Combat Shotgun, as it has decent range, high damage, and other assets that put it above the rest. Even though it’s so good, there are definitely some attachments you’ll want to prioritize over others when building the weapon.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Cyber Monday Sales 2021: Where to Get It

We've got the latest price check on Call of Duty Vanguard heading into the season of Cyber Monday sales 2021. Call of Duty fans who haven't had a chance to secure their own copy of the latest franchise title, Vanguard, may find an opportunity this weekend into Monday, Nov. 29—otherwise known as Cyber Monday. This day is dedicated to digital deals with most major retailers happy to take part and score some serious sales. What better item to offer than the most recent release in military FPS games?
VIDEO GAMES
Taylor Daily Press

Call of Duty: Vanguard Review

Call of Duty Vanguard is a fast food chain snack: it’s cute, easy, and just right, but you know exactly what you’re going to get and also that you can find something better elsewhere that’s definitely more surprising. Vanguard builds on a foundation that’s been around for years and hardly changes anything about it. This doesn’t show much ambition or imagination, but it still makes for a good game. The campaign is immersive, offers variety, and takes players into the battles of World War II. Multiplayer (also) is well known, but thanks to the “Speed” option, it can be modified to your own taste. It’s a pity that some of the maps are not well balanced and birth points are unfortunately placed here and there, but other than that, the traditional multiplayer plays very well. Champion Hill is a great addition to multiplayer and allows players to experience a slightly more competitive way to play in an accessible way. Zombies is a little out of place: with the campaign and multiplayer doing what they’ve always done, the Zombies mode isn’t quite as good as it used to be. Fortunately, there is still more content for Zombies, but at the moment this mode does not have much to offer. The main question is whether all this will interest players enough, or whether the majority will continue to focus solely on Warzone. The latter certainly would not surprise us.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard NZ-41 best class setup, attachments, and more

The NZ-41 might not be the most popular weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard – looking at you, STG-44 – but it still has plenty to offer up. The NZ-41 kicks out phenomenal firepower on a level with most LMGs in the game, but it is cursed with recoil that gets worse with sustained fire, limiting its potential.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloom#Warzone Pacific#Duty Vanguard#Sports Illustrated
dotesports.com

How to check your K/D in Call of Duty Vanguard

“What is my K/D ratio?” is a question that may be as old as multiplayer shooters. In most shooters, your KDR—the proportion between your kills and your deaths—can help gauge where your skill level stands compared to other players and even measure your improvement as time goes on. And, depending on your skills, you can even get some bragging rights against your friends or teammates. In that regard, Call of Duty: Vanguard is no different.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Shroud explains how Battlefield 2042 feels like Call of Duty: Vanguard

Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard have divided fans of the FPS genre, but Twitch streamer Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek believes the two games are more alike than you think. Between futuristic skirmishes and close-quarters World War 2 combat, seeing both Battlefield and Call of Duty release titles so close...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Vanguard Playlist Update: Nov. 29

Call of Duty players now have a host of new match types to choose from thanks to a playlist update earlier this Monday, Nov. 29. The update was announced through the verified Sledgehammer Games Twitter account at 1:27 p.m. ET (10:27 a.m. PT). In the announcement tweet, Sledgehammer specified that the update was meant for Vanguard players. Those playing other Call of Duty titles such as Warzone will not see the following changes occur within their playlist.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ disables Champion Hill on Xbox Series X|S

Sledgehammer Games has disabled the Champion Hill mode for Call Of Duty: Vanguard on the Xbox Series X|S, due to issues with crashing. Yesterday (November 29) Sledgehammer Games announced that Champion Hill has been disabled on Xbox Series X|S platforms, while the studio investigates “crash issues in this mode” (thanks, VGC).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
gameranx.com

Poll Reveals Why People Didn’t Buy Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been setting records, just not the records that publisher Activision would have hoped. Vanguard has broken most of the records for how badly the game has sold when compared to the rest of the series. At launch, it was the worst-selling Call of Duty game in 14 years.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Call of Duty Vanguard’s new mode removed on Xbox Series X/S due to crash issues

Sledgehammer Games has removed Call of Duty Vanguard’s Champion Hill mode on Xbox Series X/S consoles while it investigates crash issues players have been experiencing. The crash problems affecting the mode on new Xbox consoles seemingly began on Monday following the release of Vanguard’s latest playlist update. “We’ve removed Champion...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 Retro Map Teased

Call of Duty: Warzone's newest map is getting closer to the release date and new information about what is featured in the map has been released. Caldera is set to be released on Dec. 8 for anyone who owns Call of Duty: Vanguard and Dec. 9 for everyone else. Call...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Survey reveals why players avoided ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’

Call of Duty: Vanguard has met with middling-to-good reviews – including the NME review – but its sales may not be a match for previous instalments. Now, a survey has revealed gamers’ reasons for not picking up the latest entry in Activision’s long-running military shooter series. A new survey conducted...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy