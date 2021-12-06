AMAA on Inequalities of Aging: Paradoxes of Independence in American Home Care

In modern times, any claims about the world require one thing: evidence. One cannot claim the world is flat without proof, nor can one claim it is round without proof. In that regard, the most common theory surrounding the origin of society, dubbed social contract theory, can only be regarded as a myth. Social contract theory asserts that the state formed when people surrendered some of their freedoms to a higher authority in order to preserve their remaining rights. Social contract theory is not only a myth, but it is a violent one.

