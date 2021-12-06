UPDATE: Armed Robber Hits Two Elko Gas Stations

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Nampa man will spend a little more than four years in federal prison on gun charges after being sentenced this week in a Boise courtroom. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. Paul Clements was found guilty of possession of an unregistered firearm and the unlawful possession of a firearm related to charges back in April of 2019. Clements pickup had broken down in Canyon County when officers responded to a call of a disoriented man. When officers arrived they found Clements by his pickup with the hood open. They discovered he was wanted on several warrants then searched his pickup and found a sawed-off shotgun under the driver's seat. Clements, as a convicted felon for a prior burglary, was not allowed to have a firearm. The gun also was not registered to Clements as required under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

NAMPA, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO