ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Aching back and neck? A desktop computer could offer relief

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals 2021: The deals that are live now

Black Friday itself has come and gone, but the deals aren’t done yet. Not only will they continue through the weekend, but we’re expecting some great desktop computer deals on Cyber Monday too — and you can check out our full Cyber Monday desktop computer deals for 2021. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing: computers. Laptops and computer accessories are usually at the top of the list for people...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti desktop variants could hit shelves sometime in Q2, 2022

The laptop variants of Nvidia's entry-level RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs have been out and about for quite some time now. However, we're yet to see a desktop-grade version of either card. A new report from Videocardz suggests that we may have to wait till 2022. We can expect Nvidia to launch the graphics cards alongside their beefier siblings, such as the rumoured GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 2060 12GB.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Save $150 on this iBuyPower Slate MR prebuilt desktop computer today

This iBuyPower Slate MR prebuilt gaming desktop has dropped to $1,199.99 at Best Buy. That's $150 off its regular price. A lot of the prebuilt deals we saw over Black Friday weekend have expired, but there are still a few good ones out there. This is one of them. If you expect to pay a bit of a surcharge for prebuilt PCs for labor and customization and things like that, you aren't doing that here. You get great specifications and a nice graphics card at a price that doesn't overcharge you, and that's as good as it gets.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desktop Computer#Laptop
Android Authority

Cyber Monday computer monitors: The best deals we could find

Life is too short to work with a tiny garbage monitor. Grab one of these and upgrade today!. Today is Cyber Monday 2021 and you know what that means: deals, deals, and more deals. If you are looking for some Cyber Monday monitor deals specifically, we’ve got you covered right here!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon Black Friday Blink camera deals are back, starting at $19.99

If you missed the crazy Blink camera deals Amazon was offering during its massive Black Friday 2021 sale, we have some news. Every single one of Amazon’s best Blink deals has returned ahead of Christmas 2021! Of course, it’s not just Blink home security cameras that are on sale with Christmas now one week away. Practically everything Amazon makes is discounted this week! Just take one look at the Amazon device deals page right now. You can save 40% on the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K or 47% on the hot new Echo Show 5. All of Amazon’s Fire Tablets are on...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
SPY

The 24 Best iPhone Accessories To Unlock the Full Potential of Your iPhone

Just like MacBook Pro accessories or Kindle accessories, pairing your iPhone with the best iPhone accessories raises the bar on a device that is already undeniably awesome. Apple itself has created earbuds, headphones and cases to create an ecosystem for seamless integration from one accessory to another. For instance, put in your AirPods and they automatically pair with your phone. Or wirelessly charge your phone through your MagSafe protective phone case. And while it’s pretty amazing what Apple has accomplished with its iPhone accessories, some of the best iPhone accessories actually come from innovative third-party brands like MOFT, JBL and...
CELL PHONES
WANE 15

Best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry — if you […]
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best Nintendo Switch headsets in 2021: Great gaming audio on the go

Finding a great headset for the Nintendo Switch used to be a lot more difficult. Luckily, Nintendo added the ability to connect via Bluetooth directly from the Switch. Despite that, some of the best headsets still make use of the Switch’s 3.5mm jack. If you’re looking for one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on a few things. First, think about what kind of connection it uses and how you prefer to play your Switch. If you’re someone who enjoys playing in handheld mode, then you can make use of both wired...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Gifts for Gamers: Gear, Merch, Memberships, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Have a gamer in your life you need to shop for? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Shopping for gamers can get complicated, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for, or how to get started. Without specific requests, it’s not always easy to pick out the perfect gift. To help streamline your shopping experience, we’ve put together a gamer-centric gift guide with a...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday prices are back for Amazon Echo devices, but these deals end soon

With just two weeks to go until Christmas, some of the best deals of the season are wrapping up. That includes incredible Amazon Echo deals that are back down to Black Friday prices. The nation’s top online retailer went all-in during Black Friday this year. Amazon slashed the prices of just about every last Echo device you can think of. The Echo Dot 3rd gen was down to just $19.99 with a free Sengled color LED light bulb, for example. You could also get the Echo Dot 4th gen for $29.99 or the Echo Show 5 for $44.99. Now, all those incredible...
ELECTRONICS
WWLP

Best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry — if you […]
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy