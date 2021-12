Jonshel Alexander, who appeared in the Oscar-nominated film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” was killed on Saturday in Louisiana. She was 22. Police told NOLA.com that Alexander was sitting in a vehicle with a man in New Orleans’ 7th Ward around 9 p.m., when her and the man were shot. She died at the scene. The man was able to drive himself to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO