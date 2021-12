Making a major purchase as a couple can be both exciting and scary—especially your first major purchase!. Achieving your shared goals brings all the things—enthusiasm, excitement, fear, and big money decisions. Buying something significant with your partner is not only a serious financial commitment, but can also be a physical representation of your commitment to each other. So let’s break it down. Everyone’s situations are different, but here are six things you should consider when making your first major purchase with your partner:

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO