Behind everything we eat there are people, places, and stories. When we lose diversity in our food, we threaten, also, the culture and history of the land and people who produce it. As the world becomes increasingly homogenous, preserving these things—keeping hold of diversity—matters. The presenter of BBC Radio 4’s The Food Programme explores the foods around the world that are threatened with extinction, examining what this means for humanity and the future of the planet. The Hay Festival Winter Weekend hosts Dan Saladino, author of Eating to Extinction, for a conversation with Kate Humble, farmer, writer, activist, entrepreneur and one of the UK’s best-known TV presenters.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO