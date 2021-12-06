ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Dave Grohl Cover ‘Blitzkreig Bop’ [VIDEO]

By 1029TheBuzz
1029thebuzz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and...

www.1029thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

NME

Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin get some air covering Van Halen’s ‘Jump’

For the fourth night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have delivered yet another cover – this time of Van Halen‘s classic ‘Jump’. The cover arrives as part of the duo’s second-annual Hanukkah Sessions, where the Foo Fighters frontman and the superstar producer perform covers of songs originally performed by Jewish artists. They perform one song a night for eight consecutive nights, aligning with the Festival Of The Lights.
jack1065.com

Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin cover Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” for ‘﻿Hanukkah Sessions’﻿ night two

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin‘s Hanukkah Sessions series continues on night two of the Jewish holiday with a cover of the Ramones classic “Blitzkrieg Bop.”. In contrast with their night one black metal rendition of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” the Foo Fighters frontman and the producer stay pretty much note-for-note true to the original punk staple, though they do change the iconic “Hey ho/Let’s go!” chant to a more holiday-appropriate “Hey oy/Let’s goy!”
eagledayton.com

Watch Dave Grohl Cover Kiss and The Clash To Wrap Up Hanukkah Sessions 2021

Dave Grohl and producer/multi instrumentalist Greg Kurstin are doing their “Hanukkah Sessions” for 2021. This is the second year they have done the “Hanukkah Sessions”. Each of the eight nights of Hanukkah they’ve cover a different Jewish artist. The first 6 covers were Billy Joel’s “Big Shot”, Amy Winehouse’s “Take...
The Moose 95.1 FM

See Dave Grohl and Dave Kurstin Cover the Clash’s ‘Train in Vain’

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin marked the seventh night of Hanukkah with a piano, harmonica and drums rendition of the Clash's "Train in Vain." "Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend Mick Jones, co-founder of the Clash," the duo explain in the caption section of the cover's YouTube video. "It’s London calling Jerusalem as we take a 'Train In Vain.'"
liveforlivemusic.com

Dave Grohl Does His Best Mick Jones On The Clash’s “Train In Vain” For ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Night Seven [Watch]

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin delivered the penultimate installment of the Hanukkah Sessions on Saturday with a cover of “Train in Vain” by The Clash. This take on the “hidden track” from the British punk rock pioneers’ seminal 1979 album, London Calling, follows covers of songs by Lisa Loeb, Ramones, Barry Manilow, Van Halen, Amy Winehouse, and Billy Joel released via YouTube over the course of the last week.
Outsider.com

Dave Grohl Covers One of Eddie Van Halen’s Most Popular Songs

To celebrate the fourth night of Hannukkah, Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin perform an arrangement of Van Halen’s “Jump”. This is in continuation of the duo’s “Hannukah Sessions” where they cover a song by a Jewish artist each night during the Festival of Lights. The performance featured a bare-bones...
963kklz.com

Dave Grohl Covers Barry Manilow?

He does it once a year during a special “session” to pay homage to certain artists during this time of year, so you have to check out Dave Grohl, from the Foo Fighters, covering Vegas headliner Barry Manilow. The Mike & Carla Morning Show have a sample for ya and to be honest…it sounds pretty good!
liveforlivemusic.com

Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Close ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ With Tribute To KISS [Watch]

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin brought their second annual Hanukkah Sessions to a close on Sunday night, channeling their inner KISS with a cover of “Rock And Roll All Nite”. This eighth and final installment to the Hanukkah Sessions follows renditions of songs by Lisa Loeb, Ramones, Barry Manilow, Van Halen, Amy Winehouse, Billy Joel, and The Clash.
metalinjection

Watch TOOL, FOO FIGHTERS & QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Members Jam For Charity

Members of some pretty big bands got together over the weekend to raise some money for the Malibu Elementary School. The jam included drummers Danny Carey of Tool, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as guitarists Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens Of The Stone Age, bassist Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction, and Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt.
illinoisnewsnow.com

Foo Fighters officially release “Run Rudolph Run” cover

Foo Fighters‘ cover of “Run Rudolph Run” is now available for everyone to enjoy. Dave Grohl and company first put their spin on the Chuck Berry seasonal classic last December during a performance on Amazon Music’s Holiday Plays virtual concert series. A year later, the track has officially been released on all digital and streaming platforms.
American Songwriter

Dave Grohl: Rock & Roll Storyteller

Though the music industry has taken a brutal beating during the COVID-19 pandemic, a major sign that things are bouncing back came on June 20, 2021, when the Foo Fighters re-opened New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden with a sold-out show. The beloved rock band kicked things off with “Times Like These,” their 2003 hit single—and on this night, the hopeful lyrics seem particularly poignant, especially when frontman Dave Grohl sings, It’s times like these, you learn to live again. Throughout the three-hour show, there’s a palpable euphoria in the cavernous space, with many audience members crying tears of joy as they sing along.
loudersound.com

Watch Dave Grohl salute his childhood heroes Kiss with a frankly silly version of Rock And Roll All Nite

Dave Grohl has paid tribute to Kiss on the final night of his 2021 Hanukkah Sessions series. Grohl, who had a poster of Kiss atop New York’s Empire State Building on his bedroom wall as a child, dons make-up with his pal Greg Kurstin in order to deliver a gruff version of the larger-than-life New Yorkers’ evergreen party anthem Rock And Roll All Nite.
