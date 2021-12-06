Watch Dave Grohl Cover ‘Blitzkreig Bop’ [VIDEO]

Though the music industry has taken a brutal beating during the COVID-19 pandemic, a major sign that things are bouncing back came on June 20, 2021, when the Foo Fighters re-opened New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden with a sold-out show. The beloved rock band kicked things off with “Times Like These,” their 2003 hit single—and on this night, the hopeful lyrics seem particularly poignant, especially when frontman Dave Grohl sings, It’s times like these, you learn to live again. Throughout the three-hour show, there’s a palpable euphoria in the cavernous space, with many audience members crying tears of joy as they sing along.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO