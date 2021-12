The Pelicans have announced that Zion Williamson has been cleared to begin practicing, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. While this is certainly good news for Williams and the Pelicans, there still isn’t a definitive timetable for when he will return to game action. The Pelicans’ next full practice isn’t until Dec. 2, so one would have to think he won’t return until after that, so he is at least a week away from getting into a game.

