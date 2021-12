Whippany Park High School posts first marking period honor roll

The West Port boys soccer team added to its strong start with a 9-0 defeat of visiting Lake Weir on Thursday night. The Wolf Pack (6-0) got two goals from Gustavo Maldonado and singular goals from Maxine Maysonet, Dimitrios Mikedis, Dylan Lozito, Benjamin Brewster, Sanjay Jaipaul, Samuel Jimenez and Angel Arias. They have now outscored opponents 36-4 on the season and will host Eastside on Friday at 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 DAYS AGO