Community Celebrates Women in STEM

By Kasen Urhammer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article32 women in various STEM fields were given awards and recognition at the 6th annual Own It! Awards, quadrupling the number from 2020. At the Nov. 15 UW Own It! awards ceremony, 32 women were recognized for their involvement in STEM fields, including professors and students. Each person was recognized for...

Thirty-Two Women in STEM Honored at UW’s Own It! Awards

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - Thirty-two women were recognized at the University of Wyoming’s sixth annual Own It! Awards ceremony Nov. 15. Sponsored by Wyoming’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) and the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium, Own It! strives to recognize women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at UW. The celebration serves to help increase the visibility of an often-overlooked group in STEM, which can be fundamental in encouraging women to participate in science.
Gallery: Brazos Valley Gives celebration of community philanthropy

Representatives from nonprofits throughout the Brazos Valley gathered in the Annenberg Presidential Conference center on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, for the Brazos Valley Gives Celebration of Community Philanthropy. A total of $926,880 was given to the participating nonprofits during the third annual Brazos Valley Gives.
Young women empowered through campus STEM program

Texas A&M’s chapter of Expanding Your Horizons hosted its annual conference on Saturday, Dec. 4 to inspire sixth-grade girls pursuing math and science-related fields. Expanding Your Horizons, or EYH, is a nationally-recognized event presented by A&M’s Women in Science and Engineering that aims to help sixth grade girls continue their interest in math and science outside the classroom by bringing awareness to career opportunities and offering A&M students the chance to serve as women-in-STEM role models.
$1M in grants promoting women in STEM given to nonprofits

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new grant will help young girls in Oregon and Washington get hands-on experience in STEM fields. Research shows that men vastly outnumber women in science, technology, engineering and math. According to the American Association of University Women, only 28% of people in STEM fields are women....
The university fails to reach non-traditional students.

Although one in every three students is considered as one of the students in this category, the university fails to meet the educational, financial, and social involvement needs of non-traditional students. A non-traditional student is best described as an individual that delayed enrollment into postsecondary education, but can include anyone...
Rock encourages women to enter STEM professions

MUSKOGEE – For generations, Cherokee people have venerated education and recognized its importance to the attainment and perpetuation of human knowledge. Lynett Rock, Ph.D. and a CN citizen living in Muskogee, is the 2021 Cherokee Phoenix Seven Feathers honoree in education. “When I was a little girl, there were no...
STEM NOLA Celebrates 8 Years Of Service With Free, Fun-Filled Stem Fest

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of STEM NOLA’s eight years of exposing, inspiring and engaging New Orleans youth in STEM learning, the non-profit will host a FREE In-Person STEM FEST at Joe Brown Recreation Center in New Orleans East. Scholars from across the region in grades K-12 will have the opportunity to design, build, and test more than 50 different STEM activities including designing and programing robots, racing remote control cars, and engaging in Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence demonstrations. Other activities include making soap, all-natural popsicles, flying drones in our drone cage, launching rockets, and building tooth-pick bridges and towers. This is an opportunity for students to innovate, create and make with STEM professionals. Since its founding in 2013, STEM NOLA has impacted nearly 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,000 schools. All materials will be provided upon arrival, students must be accompanied by a guardian, masks are required, and City of New Orleans COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within previous 72 hours required for admission.
Ferdinand Community Center celebrates updates to Möbel Room

The Ferdinand Community Center board celebrated the completion of the expansion of the Möbel Room with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce on Friday. Originally completed in 1989, the recent project significantly enlarged the room and added amenities including two restrooms, an ice machine, refrigerator-freezer, and...
Community members hold birthday celebration for Khaleesi Cuthriell

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Waynesboro came together on Sunday to hold a celebration of life for Khaleesi Cuthriell on what would have been her fourth birthday. The gathering was held in the neighborhood where Khaleesi was last believed to be living under the care of Candi...
Jewish community in Huntsville celebrates 1st night of Hanukkah

Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah, and celebrations in North Alabama have begun. Rabbi Moshe Cohen and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle came together to light the first candle of the menorah. This comes after a menorah from in front of the Chabad of Huntsville was stolen about two weeks ago.
Women in STEM: 5 challenges to overcome & achieve success

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Women in STEM refers to women in these fields. This phrase comes up to represent women in traditionally male-dominated roles. Over time, women have made great strides to enter the STEM fields and build successful STEM careers. Yet even though women comprise about 47% of the total workforce, only 27% of STEM workers are women (as of 2019). While this figure is a considerable improvement from the past (women in STEM represented only 8% of workers in 1970), there is still much work to achieve equity and equality.
Companies are desperately seeking women interested in STEM

New research from Third Space Learning may help explain why young girls who enjoy learning about science, technology, engineering, and math as early as kindergarten lose interest by the time they turn 12. This has nothing to do with ability or intelligence, research shows. Instead, lower confidence and fewer female...
Phemex’s Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With Community Outreach

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. In the two years that it has been on the scene, Phemex has positioned itself as an exchange that is all about its users. When it first launched, it ran a 2.1 BTC giveaway that rewarded the tokens to whoever could solve a particular puzzle. The contest went viral online and the company has continued to creatively engage with audiences since then.
Youth Build Apps to Address Community Problems in STEM Contest

A team of three Boys & Girls Club youth had a clear mission when presented with this year’s Lenovo-sponsored App Lab Challenge: make Boys & Girls Clubs even more accessible. Alex (15), Peyton (16) and Ta’Nyra (12) of Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida all know the power of finding a “home away from home” at the local Club. So to help young people who are new to the area find a sense of community, they built wireframes for their App Lab submission, “Find My Club.” The app includes key features like maps, contact information and program descriptions specific to a user’s location – so kids and teens can discover what Clubs and programs are in their neck of the woods.
New STEM center celebrated at Jubilee Family Development Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg organization celebrated new beginnings Thursday. The Jubilee Family Development Center cut the ribbon on its new STEM center Thursday morning. The project has been in the works for years. Leaders at the center say they hope to bring people out of poverty with its...
Rexie charm at risk of extinction

With Finals Week just around the corner, students are doing the most to prepare, including taking a chance at luck. Throwing pinecones for good luck before midterms and final exams have been a tradition for University of Wyoming students since the installation of the copper Tyrannosaurus Rex, aka “Rexie” by Professor Samuel H. “Doc” Knight in 1964. However, there are clear signs that the tradition is fading out.
New sorority leader harbinger for equity

The UW Panhellenic Council elected their first-ever Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) on Nov. 29. This representative seeks to overhaul the practices focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion to create more equitable chapters. Gabi DeVoogd, a sophomore majoring in Political Science, was elected to the brand-new position...
Your major may not align with your future

Selecting a major is one of the most daunting tasks a college student ever has to face- at least, that’s what I’ve heard. As a student who elected to go undeclared and pursue exploratory studies, I’m often asked by my friends and family why I’m even going through with college in the first place.
