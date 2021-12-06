Community Celebrates Women in STEM

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of STEM NOLA’s eight years of exposing, inspiring and engaging New Orleans youth in STEM learning, the non-profit will host a FREE In-Person STEM FEST at Joe Brown Recreation Center in New Orleans East. Scholars from across the region in grades K-12 will have the opportunity to design, build, and test more than 50 different STEM activities including designing and programing robots, racing remote control cars, and engaging in Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence demonstrations. Other activities include making soap, all-natural popsicles, flying drones in our drone cage, launching rockets, and building tooth-pick bridges and towers. This is an opportunity for students to innovate, create and make with STEM professionals. Since its founding in 2013, STEM NOLA has impacted nearly 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,000 schools. All materials will be provided upon arrival, students must be accompanied by a guardian, masks are required, and City of New Orleans COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within previous 72 hours required for admission.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO