Orange Park, FL

3 arrested for child abuse in wake of chaos thought to be active shooter at Orange Park Mall

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
 1 day ago

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Three people are now in custody, charged with child abuse after an incident at the Orange Park Mall that forced hundreds of people into the parking lot, panicked.

Action News Jax first told you Sunday night when there were reports of an active shooter situation in the food court.

Deputies quickly determined there was never a shooting or firearm; on Sunday night, deputies said there was a physical fight that unfolded between several juveniles.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports released Monday indicate something else happened.

Two men and a woman -- Derrick Mack, 20; Ivan Boyd, 43; and Shannon Thompson, 40 -- are now facing child abuse charges, according to the reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqqZK_0dFdLgE500
3 arrested for child abuse in wake of chaos thought to be active shooter at Orange Park Mall From left: Shannon Thompson; Derrick Mack; Ivan Boyd.

The reports are heavily redacted because the victim is under 18 and the incident is still under investigation.

A CCSO spokesperson said something “transpired” between the 3 adults and the victim.

On Sunday night, the parking lot was filled with panicked crowds and people screaming and crying who thought there was an active shooter at the mall.

Sunday night, 600 people were cleared from the mall after there were reports of an active shooter inside the food court.

The CCSO incident report said the first deputy on scene was “met by panicked crowds of people exiting Orange Park Mall.”

The arrest reports say there were “people telling us there was a man in Victoria’s Secret with a gun” but no gun was ever found.

Most of the reports are redacted but deputies say they escorted a “male juvenile outside the food court.”

What he told investigators is also redacted, but the reports say he is the victim.

The incident has long-time neighbors worried, especially as families start their holiday shopping.

“I don’t think people have respect for life anymore,” Greg Oehler said.

Oehler said he’s been coming to the mall for about 30 years now and has watched how things have evolved.

“It’s just not as safe, I would say,” Oehler said.

We reached out to the Orange Park Mall manager for an on-camera interview; we were asked to leave the property and were sent the following statement:

“At Orange Park Mall the safety of our guests, retailers and employees is always paramount and our first priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus Camera Surveillance and other modern security procedures, special operations plain clothes officers from time to time, crisis planning, and lockdown drills. We also have a strong relationship with local law enforcement including an on-site police presence. Guests are encouraged to contact security at 904-269-1662 with any concerns, questions or issues they may have. It’s important if you see something, to say something. We take these actions to promote a safe environment for everyone.”

