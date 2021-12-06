Utah adds over 3.4K COVID cases, 32 new deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,457 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 6, and 32 new deaths since Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

12/03: 1,432

12/04: 1,166

12/05: 912

Fifty-three cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Cases

With 3,457 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 605,409.

Of today’s new cases, 653 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 361 cases in children ages 5-10, 132 cases in children ages 11-13, and 160 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,237,422 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 41,000 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,030,046 people have been tested. This is an increase of 23,888.

UDOH reports a total of 7,370,847 total tests, an increase of 49,052 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,550 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

Hospitalizations

There are 502 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,268.

Deaths

There are 32 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,595 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, unknown county, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, unknown county resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 605,409 594,606 Total people tested 4,030,046 3,960,315 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,595 3,508 Vaccines administered 4,237,422 4,122,501 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 502 524 Total hospitalizations 26,268 25,819

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 6

