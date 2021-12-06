ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah adds over 3.4K COVID cases, 32 new deaths over the weekend

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6yBM_0dFdLeSd00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,457 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 6, and 32 new deaths since Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

  • 12/03: 1,432
  • 12/04: 1,166
  • 12/05: 912

Fifty-three cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Cases

With 3,457 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 605,409.

Of today’s new cases, 653 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 361 cases in children ages 5-10, 132 cases in children ages 11-13, and 160 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,237,422 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

Do you still need to wear a mask if you got the COVID-19 booster shot?

This is an increase of 41,000 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

West Valley woman identified in Thanksgiving murder-suicide

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,030,046 people have been tested. This is an increase of 23,888.

UDOH reports a total of 7,370,847 total tests, an increase of 49,052 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,550 per day.

NYC mayor requires vaccine mandate for all private sector employers

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

Hospitalizations

There are 502 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,268.

Deaths

There are 32 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,595 total deaths.

  1. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  6. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  11. Male, between 45-64, unknown county, not hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Male, between 45-64, unknown county resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  22. Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  23. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  24. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  25. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  26. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  27. Female, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  28. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  29. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  30. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  31. Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  32. Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday
Total Utahns testing positive 605,409 594,606
Total people tested 4,030,046 3,960,315
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,595 3,508
Vaccines administered 4,237,422 4,122,501
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 502 524
Total hospitalizations 26,268 25,819

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Masby_0dFdLeSd00
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

St. George hospital ICU at capacity again, but vaccination are rising

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital Intensive Care Unit is at capacity again, but leaders from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department say vaccination rates are rising. “Yes, the patients come first but at some point our families do deserve us occasionally as well, and it’s been hard to get […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: What happened to Danny Scott? Pt. 2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s a picture that Cherri Waddle took that serves as a reminder of what she once had. The picture was taken when Waddle and her brother, Danny Scott were young. It showed Scott offering a slight kiss on her sister’s head. “It just reminds me that he was always there,” […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Paramedics respond to record-high 911 calls in 2021

OGDEN, UT (ABC 4) – For healthcare workers across Utah this year has been busier than ever. However, before many patients are admitted to the hospital, they call for help. This means many fire departments across the state seeing an uptick in emergency calls. For the Ogden City Fire Department, 2021 will be a record-breaker.    “I think […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: A family searches for answers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Four years have passed and the family of Justin Hooiman is becoming desperate and hopeful. In an attempt to learn what happened to Hooiman, his family turned to the media to spread the word about his disappearance. In June, his mother broke her silence during a segment of Missing […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Utah County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Utah County, UT
Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Health
Utah County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
ABC4

Man killed in overnight Salt Lake City Shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Police in Salt Lake City Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to a shots fired in the area of 900 South Edison Street. Officers, who were nearby, responded to the scene and was able to set up scene containment. An […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New Covid Testing Site Opening in Sandy

Sandy, UT (ABC4) – A new Covid-19 kiosk testing site is opening to the general public December 18 in Sandy. Its hours of operation will be Monday-Saturday, 9am-4pm.  The site will be run by Curative, which has a network of over 13,000 Covid-testing sites across the US. They will be conducting PCR tests and will […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City housing market expected to be No. 1 in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is expected to be the No. 1 housing market in 2022, according to realtor.com. With an anticipated price growth of 8.5% and sales growth of 15.2%, Salt Lake City leads the projected housing market ahead of Boise, ID, Spokane, WA, and Indianapolis, ID. Major companies like Facebook, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nyc Mayor#Weather#Udoh
ABC4

Late Snowfall: Skiers happy to finally be able to hit Utah slopes

Brighton, UT (ABC 4) – The most dedicated of the skiers rose bright and early Friday to beat the crowds at Brighton Resort. Skiers arrived hours before doors even opened. “I was pressing all my friends like hey we’re waking up at 5, I’m making oatmeal I’m making coffee, we’re getting up the canyon,” says […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah ranchers struggle amid labor shortage

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Farmers and ranchers in the agriculture industry say it’s becoming more challenging to find migrant workers through the H-2A Program. That’s a nonimmigrant visa program that allows U.S. employers to bring people form out of the country to fill agricultural jobs. Scott Stubbs is a fifth-generation sheep rancher and farmer […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC4

UTA On Demand Rideshare Service launches in SLC’s Westside

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Starting on December 13, the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will officially expand their On Demand program to Salt Lake City’s Westside. The transportation system will now service Rose Park, Fairpark, Poplar Grove, and Glendale. On Demand will be available to the community seven days a week from Monday – Saturday […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Wanted: SLC shooting leaves one dead, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one dead early Friday morning. Salt Lake City Police say the shooting happened around 1:02 a.m. near the area of 310 South 900 East.  When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim, an adult male, in critical […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

The storm is here! Wintry weather has arrived in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Our first larger storm of the season has arrived with a dose of wintry weather we have not seen in quite some time! What started as valley rain transitions to snow throughout the day and throughout the state. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and hit […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Messy morning commute on Utah’s icy roads create driving dangers

UTAH (ABC4) – Mother Nature is making an early Christmas stop in Utah with much-needed precipitation across most of the state this week. But the snow is giving Utah drivers a complicated time on the roads as they try to remember how to navigate an icy commute. The ABC4 Pinpoint Weather Team says even as […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline: One year since mass vaccinations began

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One year after the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered, data shows that almost two million Utahns are fully vaccinated. On Dec. 8, 2020, a woman in the U.K. became the first person in the world to be given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Globally, more than 8.2 billion COVID vaccines have been […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Wintry temps across Utah stick around ahead of the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Boy oh boy, the cold air still sticks around in Utah and the Great Basin! This storm has finally passed through after leaving many of us in northern Utah with quite a bit of snow. The cold air will have everything that begins to melt and refreeze which will make […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

‘It strikes a lot of chords’: Izzy Tichenor’s family’s lawyer speaks on her case, plans to take it to federal court

(ABC4) – For civil rights attorney Tyler Ayres, working on Izzy Tichenor’s case has been especially taxing. The details of the alleged bullying combined with the tragic loss of the 10-year-old, who completed suicide in early November have been hard to deal with for the experienced lawyer, who has found even more heartache when relating […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy