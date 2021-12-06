ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bryce Young Reminds Dan Orlovsky of Aaron Rodgers

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago

Alabama did not dominate this college football season in the same way it often has over the last decade. There were questions, many legitimate, about the Crimson Tide's place near the top of the AP Poll for nearly the entire fall. The noise grew loudest after they needed four overtimes to beat unranked Auburn.

Then everything grew quiet after Bryce Young and Alabama's talented receivers decimated Georgia's top-ranked defense in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama once again finds itself with the top seed going into the College Football Playoff. All is well with the world.

Now that the CFP matchups have been announced, analysis turns to the key players that will be featured on December 31st, under a more intense microscope than they've seen all season. Young, as the quarterback who makes it all work, will receive more than his fair share of praise and criticism over the next few weeks.

Dan Orlovsky kicked off the proceedings today and said Young reminds him of Aaron Rodgers while explaining that the Crimson Tide quarterback would easily be the top pick in this year's NFL draft if he was eligible.

Saying Young would be the top selection isn't really a bold proclamation. Orlovsky is right to say it, of course, but it has more to do with the value the position holds in football and the complete lack of other top tier prospects. Young is talented, for sure, but Orlovsky invoking Rodgers' name is the bigger claim in this segment.

Physically, the two are different. Young is built more like Kyler Murray than he is Rodgers, standing at 6-foot even and weighing 194 pounds. Rodgers is two inches taller and 30 pounds heavier. But Orlovsky is talking about the release and flight path of the ball. He's closer to the mark in that regard.

They both make it look easy. Rodgers is obviously better at it, as he is pretty much everything compared to a redshirt freshman, but for Young to even vaguely resemble the all-time great is exceptionally high praise indeed. They can both throw a real pretty deep ball, that's for sure.

It's up to Young to live up to these kinds of expectations, and nobody should be holding him to any that include rising to the level of a future Hall of Famer. But he is certainly off to a good start, with 43 touchdowns and only four picks to go with 4,322 yards in the air in his first season as starter. Young is getting off on the right foot in his quest to fulfill Orlovsky's 2023 first overall pick prophesy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Four Potential Replacements For Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger will ride off into the sunset after this season. Adam Schefter reports the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers QB will very likely retire after the last stretch of games ahead of him. Anyone who has watched Big Ben this year should be unsurprised by this news. Roethlisberger looks every bit...
NFL
The Big Lead

2021 Sports Media Awards

This was a banner year for sports media. After an incredibly difficult 2020, the landscape returned to something resembling normal in 2021. Our favorite studio shows returned to in-person work, there were full seasons of live sports to debate, and plenty of chances for new voices to break through. Here...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Orlovsky compares Tua Tagovailoa's potential to Drew Brees

Tua Tagovailoa hit his 16th game started last week when he and the Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers 33-10 to win their fourth game in a row. With 16 starts under his belt, we have an actual sample size to discuss. In those games, Tagovailoa has completed 67% of his passes for 3,515 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 90.5 passer rating. Those numbers are nothing to thumb your nose at.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
FanSided

Why was Antonio Brown suspended, but not Aaron Rodgers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games for misrepresenting his vaccine status, yet Aaron Rodgers has not. On Thursday afternoon, the outcome of the NFL investigation into the allegation that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccine card became public. It was determined that Brown and two others “misrepresented (their) vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols,” resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Aaron Rodgers
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his pick to win the Heisman Trophy

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has seen enough. Week 12 action around the country is over and Finebaum has made Bryce Young his pick for the 2021 Heisman, with some caveats. “Probably and I say probably, Bryce Young,” Finebaum said. “But I will say this to you … until yesterday, it was open to almost the entire country. Now it’s narrowing down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

If not Bryce Young, then who wins Heisman Trophy?

The Alabama quarterback enters championship weekend in the lead, but if he falters, there’s no clear answer on who ends up with college football’s top award. In the final days before votes are due, everything is leading toward the Heisman Trophy being Bryce Young’s to lose. While his biggest challenger...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Cfp#Danorlovsky7
packerstalk.com

Has Aaron Rodgers been good this season?

Through 12 games in the 2021 NFL Season, the Packers are 9-3. Currently sitting in the 2nd seed in the NFC behind the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers still have a lot to play for. In the traditional setting for 30+ years, there would only be 4 games remaining for the Pack. However, with the new rule change that took place last off-season, every team in the NFL has an extra game, making way for a 17 game season.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Met With Notable Doctor On Friday

Aaron Rodgers reportedly met with a notable doctor on Friday as the Green Bay Packers star quarterback continues to evaluate his options. The superstar quarterback is dealing with a toe injury. Rodgers has a fracture in one of his toes, but he’s been able to play through it. While Rodgers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pats Pulpit

Ex-NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky shows how the Patriots are the smartest team in football

The New England Patriots have won six straight games not just because of their ability to out-muscle their opponents, but also because of their intelligence — something that was on full display during their 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky took a deep dive into this aspect of the game during Monday’s edition of Get Up.
NFL
247Sports

Bryce Young 'excited for the challenge' of facing Georgia defense

Third-ranked Alabama will take on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Atlanta. It’s a highly-anticipated matchup of two of the nation’s top teams, and one that will pit the Crimson Tide’s high-powered offense against the Bulldogs’ dominant defense. Quarterback Bryce Young and his...
GEORGIA STATE
huntnewsnu.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Vaccination Saga

On Nov. 3, news broke that Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the surface, the unfortunate news of Rodgers’ positive test appeared to be nothing more than the new normal. Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 30, there were 279 confirmed positive tests from players and coaching personnel identified by routine morning tests. The vaccination rate for NFL players is 94.4%, much higher than the national average, but positive cases continue to linger.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy