ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Legislators, advocates, business representatives and bus riders are calling on the Maryland General Assembly to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland Transit Safety & Investment Act. The act, which aims to improve public transportation throughout the state, had its first reading in January. But after passing both the House and Senate, the legislation fell victim to the governor’s veto in May. Supporters of the bipartisan legislation plan to hold a news conference on Wednesday to drum up support for an effort to overturn Hogan’s veto. The bill would eliminate the Maryland Transit Administration’s $2 billion maintenance backlog...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO