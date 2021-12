If you have an old flip phone, you may want to look for phone deals on Green Monday. Older phones and devices that use 3G may not work well come next year. Major cell-phone carriers are shutting down their 3G cellular towers to free up airwaves for 5G. The shutdown is scheduled to start in January 2022. The Federal Communications Commission is reviewing complaints about this and they could delay the process but you may want to go ahead and check with your carrier if you have an older phone, and even an older security system.

