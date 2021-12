Jake Elliott likes to keep it simple. He approaches every kick with the same goal – perfection. "I'm just trying to strike the ball clean week in and week out, and trying to perfect the craft. I'm trying to have good foot to ball, good rotation, all of the nerdy stuff about kickers," Elliott said on Sunday following the Eagles' 40-29 win over New Orleans in which he boomed four field goals and four extra points for a career-high 16 points. "Obviously things are clicking. (Long snapper) Rick (Lovato) is doing a great job, (punter/holder) Arryn (Siposs) is doing a great job, and I'm just really comfortable. It's fun every day going out with (Special Teams Coordinator Michael) Clay, going out with (Special Teams Quality Control Coach) Tyler (Brown) and the guys, and we really enjoy what we're doing."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO