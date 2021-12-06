Mitchelville Freedom Park hosting drive through holiday lights show

BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, the Sowa Winter Festival comes to close with three more days of activities. Over the next week, you can also go on a Polar Express train ride that takes off from Buzzards Bay, get pet photos with Santa in Boston, and enjoy a dinner inspired by “The Office” in Westboro. SOWA WINTER FESTIVAL The SoWa Winter Festival wraps up this weekend with lots to do throughout three different locations. In the SoWa Power Station, check out over a hundred local art and food vendors, and step away and enjoy an outdoor winter wonderland. https://www.sowaboston.com/sowa-winter-festival When: Friday, Dec. 10 from...

