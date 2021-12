MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As crime rises in Minneapolis, community leaders spoke with WCCO’s Reg Chapman about the city’s next chapter. Seconds after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced his retirement, many took to social media. Some were disappointed that he will no longer lead the department, while others say they understand why he is retiring. “He has done his service. He took us through the toughest of times and was an anchor in the storm for the psyche of the city,” said former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels. MORE: Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo Will Not Seek 3rd Term He says it is...

