Chris Cuomo Stops Weekday SiriusXM Program

By Brian Steinberg
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuomo is also leaving SiriusXM, where he hosted a regular weekday radio program, “Let’s Get After It” — a title borrowed from a catchphrase he employed as part of his primetime program on CNN. More from Variety. “The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have...

www.greenwichtime.com

The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
Radar Online.com

Chris Cuomo Tried To Stop Alec Baldwin From Helping Brother Andrew Prior To Resignation

Chris Cuomo reportedly tried to stop Alec Baldwin from helping his brother and now disgraced former-governor Andrew by speaking out against cancel culture earlier this year. According to a transcript made public by the New York Attorney General’s office earlier today, Chris testified how he tried to stop Baldwin from acting on behalf of his brother Andrew by publicly speaking out about cancel culture as well as the then-accusations against the older Cuomo brother.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo quits SiriusXM show: 'While I have a thick skin, I also have a family'

Two days after he was officially terminated by CNN, Chris Cuomo has announced that he won't be on the radio, either. "The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Cuomo, who shares three children with wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo, wrote Monday on Twitter. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."
CELEBRITIES
MySanAntonio

Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN

The WarnerMedia-backed news outlet, which suspended Chris Cuomo earlier this week, said it would continue its investigation into the work he did for his sibling. The company also said it had retained an outside law firm to conduct its review, citing “additional information that has come to light.” CNN intends to continue to investigate its former employee’s behavior despite its decision.
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show to ‘focus on what comes next’

LOS ANGELES — Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he’s dropping his SiriusXM radio show, a decision that followed a sexual harassment allegation. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult,” Cuomo said in a Twitter post Monday. He said he’s stepping back to “focus on what comes next.”
CELEBRITIES

