Chris Cuomo Stops Weekday SiriusXM Program

Two days after he was officially terminated by CNN, Chris Cuomo has announced that he won't be on the radio, either. "The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Cuomo, who shares three children with wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo, wrote Monday on Twitter. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal — but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."

