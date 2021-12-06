Coca-Cola Roxy Events:
The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is gearing up for a full variety of live performances! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings a wide range of music to the stage for guests to discover. Review enhanced venue safety guidelines here.
· Midland- The Last Resort Tour-
Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.
· Chelsea Handler
Friday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.
· Yacht Rock Revue: Holiday Spectacular
Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.
· Polo G
Sunday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.
· Jack Harlow Crème De La Crème Tour
Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.
An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on the website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change. Visitors are asked to follow public safety guidelines while on property.
