Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

 5 days ago

The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is gearing up for a full variety of live performances! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings a wide range of music to the stage for guests to discover. Review enhanced venue safety guidelines here.

· Midland- The Last Resort Tour-

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

· Chelsea Handler

Friday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

· Yacht Rock Revue: Holiday Spectacular

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.

· Polo G

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

· Jack Harlow Crème De La Crème Tour

Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.

An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on the website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change. Visitors are asked to follow public safety guidelines while on property.

