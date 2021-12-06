Texas Man Gene Garcia Solis Charged With Threatening To Kill Ex-Wife

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gene Garcia Solis, 48, of Lubbock was federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill his ex-wife.

Solis was charged last Friday via criminal complaint with interstate threatening communications. He had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant, Jr. on Monday, Dec. 6, at which point the case against him was unsealed.

According to court documents, a Lubbock police officer contacted Solis on Nov. 24, 2021 to check on his welfare. He was distraught and allegedly told the officer he planned to kill his ex-wife and anyone who tried to stop him and then commit suicide.

Fearing for the ex-wife’s safety, officers set up surveillance at her residence.

At around 10:30 p.m., Solis allegedly drove by the home. When officers attempted to stop his car, he fled. Nearly three hours later, law enforcement spotted the defendant in Hale Center, Texas, and once again attempted to stop his car. He attempted to flee, but hit a spike strip and crashed in the parking lot of a Texas National Guard Armory.

Solis exited the vehicle, fired several rounds from an AR 15-style rifle, and ran inside the Armory.

“Mr. Solis’s actions endangered the life of his ex-wife, the law enforcement officers who responded to multiple scenes and the public at-large,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “Together with our law enforcement partners, the FBI’s priority is to protect and keep the communities we serve safe from harm.”