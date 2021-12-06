ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

David Letterman, Joe Buck among guests for Patriots-Bills 'ManningCast'

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzRNz_0dFdKrwJ00

The Manningcast returns after having last week off and three more guests will join Peyton and Eli during Monday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

This time it will be just three guests , which include David Letterman, Aqib Talib and Joe Buck.

Listen to Buffalo sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Bills team gear

Letterman, the former late-night host on CBS, has had both Eli and Peyton on his show and is a big sports fan, although his football allegiance lies with the Indianapolis Colts, Peyton’s former team.

Talib, who currently broadcasts with FOX, is a former Patriots safety and teammate of Peyton Manning from his time with the Broncos.

Listen to Boston sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Patriots team gear

Buck, the FOX play-by-play announcer, is the final guest and should be interesting if he will have anything to say to Peyton, who mocked Buck in a broadcast earlier this year as someone who “knows nothing about defensive coverage.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: Matt Milano among players to watch against the Patriots

Who are the players who will be key to a Buffalo Bills victory in Week 13 over the New England Patriots?. This week the Buffalo Bills are going to be facing a very talented New England Patriots team, and one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. While the play of rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been getting the headlines, one of the reasons they have been able to win six straight is because they are a good well-rounded team.
NFL
Patriots.com

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

The Patriots and Bills will meet in Buffalo on Monday Night Football for a much-hyped contest that will have major divisional and playoff implications. The Patriots are streaking after winning six-straight and vaulting themselves to the top of the AFC East, while the Bills have floundered in recent weeks, going 3-3 in their last six games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Patriots' David Andrews zinged teammate Shaq Mason

The New England Patriots’ three-pass victory led to all sorts of jokes and questions after their 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday. According to reporter Jeff Howe, Patriots center David Andrews said he hadn’t been part of a game with so few passes since maybe he was six years old. He then jabbed teammate Shaq Mason, suggesting Mason maybe had been part of a game with so few passes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Peyton Manning
clnsmedia.com

Bills almost perfectly constructed to beat Patriots

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots’ Week 13 game with the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. They discuss matchups, the weather factor, game picks and why the Bills are almost perfectly constructed to beat the Patriots. 0:10...
NFL
Patriots.com

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

BILLS: Roster - Depth Chart - Stats. The AFC East-leading New England Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills in a Monday Night Football Game in a battle for first place in the AFC East. Last season, the Bills swept New England for the first time since the 1999 season, including a victory on Monday Night Football on Dec. 28 with a 38-9 win.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills inactives vs. New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are set to kick off in around 90 minutes, and each team has released its list of inactive players. Neither team had ruled a player out prior to tonight, so this one was a true mystery. Buffalo did have to shuffle its...
NFL
The Bulletin

Patriots Jones' set for Bills' test

FOXBORO — Over his last three years in New England, Tom Brady never lost to the Bills. What he did do was struggle. After Buffalo coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017, Brady threw four touchdowns and five interceptions against Buffalo's defense before leaving Foxboro. The Patriots scored more than 24 points once in six meetings. McDermott's key to containing the greatest quarterback of all time was hiding his defense in plain sight. The Bills disguised a handful of schemes with the same pre-snap picture, forcing Brady to wait before he could diagnose the coverage and attack its soft spots. Now, Buffalo ranks No. 1 in the league in pass defense, and Brady's successor, another cerebral passer who derives his power from pre-snap processing, will take his first crack at the Bills on Monday night. Good luck, kid. "It's hard to know which safety is coming or if it's a boundary corner or which linebacker is coming, or if they're going to drop out and fake like they're going to come," Bill Belichick said this week. "If they're going to stunt the line, if they're going to play base, if they're going to rotate, not rotate. They just do a good job on all those things." Last week, the Bills defense took a hit when All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL in a win at New Orleans. On Thursday, Pats wide receiver Jakobi Meyers described the loss as "huge." Though for Meyers, who primarily plays out of the slot, the challenge will hardly change. The Bills are a top-5 defense against No. 2 wideouts and slot receivers, per Football Outsiders' opponent-and-situation-adjusted efficiency metric, DVOA. Therefore, most of the Patriots' receiving opportunities may fall to tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The problem is, after quarterback, playing tight end in the Patriots' system requires making more reads before and after the snap than any other position. So cracking the Bills' code will require Jones and Henry or Smith to be on the same page. "They're very experienced, so they know how to mess with us offensively to make us think it's one thing and it's actually another," Henry said. "Disguising blitzes, all different kind of things that make it hard for us to read it out pre-snap and then you have to make decisions sometimes post-snap on those things because those guys are holding it for a long time until right when the ball is snapped." As for Jones, even if the rookie deciphers Buffalo's disguise, his work is far from over. Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer rank among the best coverage players at their position. Poyer ranks third in the AFC with five interceptions, while Hyde's grabbed three and broken up four other passes. Baiting them with play-action or other means of misdirection might be Jones' best hope at displacing them, arguably the league's best safety tandem. "Just with the experience they have at safety, obviously those guys have played a lot of football," Jones said. "Eighteen years combined, they're on the same page." Last week against Tennessee, another aggressive, zone-based defense, the Patriots ran play-action in 37% of their offensive snaps. It unlocked several easy throws for Jones and produced 210 passing yards, with the rookie otherwise struggling in traditional dropbacks. Pairing those passes with misdirection run looks — draws, wham and counter plays — would make sense on the surface, following Belichick's assessment of the Bills on Wednesday. "The whole defense is aggressive in everything," Belichick said. "It's why they're one of the best defenses in the league. They're aggressive on the run, aggressive on the pass. They cover well. They rush well. They play zone, play man-to-man, they blitz and mix it up. They're good at all of it." Then again, the Bills have allowed completions on barely half of their opponents' play-action passes this season, per Sports Info. Solutions; another indication that weaknesses in their pass coverage may be a mirage, and the Pats' clearest path to victory will be on the ground and asking as little of their rookie quarterback as possible. "They present every challenge. ...They lead almost every category or they're in the top-10. They don't do a lot of things bad, so we've just got to be ready to go," Jones said. "They have a really good mix of experience and team speed. They play hard, and they play together. It's a great defense, and they don't really have many flaws."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#American Football#Patriots Bills#Manningcast#The New England Patriots#Cbs#Fox
cbslocal.com

Patriots-Bills Week 13 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — This is a big one. After winning six straight and turning their season around, the Patriots will now have the opportunity to prove that they belong atop the AFC East. On the flip side, the Buffalo Bills will be eager to take back their spot as division leaders — and they’ll have 70,000 of their closest friends cheering them on to make that happen.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Patriots Enemy Profile: Buffalo Bills

Six in a row! Six! That is what the current winning streak is for the New England Patriots. During this winning streak, the Patriots have outscored their opponents 211-63 with the defense allowing only 10.5 points per game. Mac Jones continues to make strides each week. In making those improvements, he also has had some setbacks. In last week’s win against Tennessee, he overthrew Hunter Henry on a deep pass along with many throws that were not accurate. One throw that was intended for Jonnu Smith was thrown behind him and almost ran back for a touchdown the other way.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Grab This Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Code for Patriots-Bills

Monday Night Football is the last chance for bettors to score a win in Week 13 of the NFL season. Two AFC East rivals are going head to head in one of the better Monday night games of the year. There will be plenty of attention on this game from sports bettors.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
13 WHAM

Bills lose heartbreaker to Patriots 14-10

In a battle for the top seed in the AFC, it lived up to the hype...and the bad weather forecast. The Bills made the first mistake of the night as Matt Brieda fumbled during a Buffalo drive. The Patriots were able to take advantage, Damien Harris broke a 67 yard...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: Friday injury reports

OL David Andrews (shoulder) DL Christian Barnmore (knee) LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs) LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle) WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle) Every player listed on the Patriots’ injury report was able to finish their Week 12 win vs. the Tennessee Titans. … S Kyle Dugger is on the Pats’ Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bills vs. Patriots

Coming off a huge 31-6 Thanksgiving victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Bills look to take down the AFC East-leading New England Patriots in week 13’s Monday night matchup. The 8-4 Patriots currently have a half-game lead over the 7-4 Bills. Tune in for an in-depth analysis of tomorrow night’s game on Buffalo Kickoff […]
NFL
The Spun

David Letterman Reveals 2 Things He’d Change As NFL Commissioner

Famous TV host David Letterman joined Peyton and Eli Manning for the second quarter of their broadcast on Monday night. During his appearance on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, Letterman revealed the two changes he would make to the NFL if he was in charge. It appears Letterman is not a huge fan of special teams.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Terrell Owens will be at Bills-Patriots on Monday

For those counting, the Buffalo Bills are 2-for-2 in terms of bringing in some legendary fun figures from the “drought era” in their past two home games. The Bills (7-4) will often bring a “Legend of the Game” to Highmark Stadium for home contests. This pair has just hit differently, though.
NFL
PatsFans.com

Patriots Fourth And Two Podcast: Patriots vs. Bills Recap

This is our look back at the Patriots victory against the Bills. Tags: Bill Belichick Buffalo Bills New England Patriots. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. More News Headlines:. By: Robert Alvarez. Check out the best postings that were shared across social...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy