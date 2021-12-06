ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEOs and scientists on whether existing vaccines will work against Omicron

By Khristopher J. Brooks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise across the U.S., public health officials have one main question: Are the current COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer effective against the new variant?. For now, no one truly knows the answer. However, the CEOs of Moderna...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
CNET

Moderna vaccine booster and omicron: What we know today about effectiveness

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly 50 million people so far in the US have received a booster shot. Almost 22 million of those chose the Moderna vaccine booster, according to the CDC. And shots administered are up 35% from the week before, The Washington Post reported. Why the the rush to get jabbed with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? People want to protect themselves against the omicron variant, said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. "The best thing you can do if you're concerned about omicron is to get boosted," he said during a White House briefing this week.
beckershospitalreview.com

5 updates on Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Here are findings from five studies on COVID-19 vaccines that have been released in the past three weeks. Pfizer released data Nov. 22 showing its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing disease among recipients ages 12-15, measured from seven days to four months after they received their second shot.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Predicts How the Moderna Booster Will Protect Against Omicron

In just two weeks, the Omicron variant has spread to more than 40 countries, including the U.S. Virus experts and health officials have expressed concerns about the new variant's transmissibility and its effect on vaccine protection: Omicron has a number of mutations on the spike protein that could potentially spell trouble for existing vaccines, which have been designed to target this protein. Major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna have already announced plans for Omicron-specific boosters, but they've said these could take months to develop—and that might be too late. Now, researchers are trying to understand how existing boosters might help protect against this new iteration of the virus.
Pascal Soriot
Paul Burton
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
Fast Company

What people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to know about boosters

As the omicron variant quickly spreads, Americans are getting booster shots of COVID vaccines at a record pace—last week, nearly 7 million people got boosters. For most people, it’s their third shot. But for the smaller group of people who started with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s only their second. Does that mean that J&J recipients are less protected?
AFP

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful Covid-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at all dosage levels, in both younger and older adults. "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement hailing the result. Side effects were mild, and occurred more often in younger than older adults. The most common included pain and tenderness at the injection site, as well as headaches, muscle and joint aches, and tiredness.
Reuters

Moderna agrees up to 150 mln extra vaccine doses for COVAX

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday it would supply up to 150 million extra doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Gavi vaccine alliance for distribution through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility in 2022. Of those 150 million doses, 20 million are fixed via a supply agreement for...
scitechdaily.com

Why Moderna Won’t Share COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Rights With the U.S. Government, Which Paid for Its Development

A quiet months-long legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health crises.
The Guardian

As Covid mutates, the vaccine makers are adapting too

The speed at which scientists worked to develop the first Covid jabs was unprecedented. Just nine months after the UK went into lockdown, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan officially became the first person in the world outside a trial to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. But the virus is mutating, and the emergence of the Omicron variant last month is already focusing attention on the next generation of jabs.
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Your Antibodies React to Omicron, Studies Say

The Omicron variant may only have been recently discovered, but it's already pressing scientists to search for answers on how much of a threat it could be. Many health experts fear that the latest viral offshoot might be more transmissible than the currently dominant Delta variant, while others are concerned that it could make current vaccines significantly less effective. But now, the breakneck pace of research is beginning to provide some answers about Omicron, including how your antibodies might react to the variant if you received the Pfizer vaccine.
The Independent

Vaccines and omicron: What we know about how variant responds to Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs

The latest variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread in the UK, with the number of confirmed cases nearly doubling between Wednesday and Thursday.A total of 817 cases of the omicron variant of Covid have now been recorded in the UK, with 249 new infections recorded on Thursday.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his press briefing on Wednesday that the variant’s doubling rate could be between two to three days due to the fact that the variant is highly infectious.Are vaccines effective against omicron?Results from preliminary studies by the German Centre for Infection Research found that there were significant reductions...
BBC

Omicron: Three vaccine doses key for protection against variant

Two doses of a Covid vaccine are not enough to stop you catching the Omicron variant, UK scientists have warned. Early analysis of UK Omicron and Delta cases showed the vaccines were less effective at stopping the new variant. But a third booster prevents around 75% of people getting any...
