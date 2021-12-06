ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Man uses lottery numbers from dream to win $3.4 million jackpot

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KFy3_0dFdKned00

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Australian man said a dream about winning the lottery provided him with the numbers he used to win a jackpot of nearly $3.4 million.

The Edwardstown, South Australia, man told The Lott officials he has been using the same set of numbers to play lottery games for several years, after they came to him in a dream.

"Now, this is going to be hard to believe, but years ago, I dreamt the numbers I mark my tickets with, and I've been using them ever since," the man said.

"It was such a vivid dream, and in it, I used the numbers to play the lottery and then I won division one. It felt like a premonition."

The man used those numbers to mark his ticket for Sunday's Set for Life drawing, and he ended up being the only division one winner -- earning a jackpot of $3,383,164.51.

The player said he learned of his win Monday morning.

"I was ducking in to get some groceries this morning when I thought I'd check my ticket," he said. "When I scanned the ticket, the prize amount wouldn't come up, so I thought I must have won something good. I went straight to the head office then to find out exactly what it was."

The winner said it was "surreal" to find out that he had scored the jackpot.

"I still work, and so does my wife, but now we'll be able cut back or even retire. It means we don't have to work anymore if we don't want to," he said. "We will help out our kids, as well, and the rest we will use to really enjoy life."

Comments / 23

Robert Gosselin
4d ago

congratulations to the person that won the lottery I hope I win the lottery myself on my birthday 🎂 December 7

Reply(3)
6
Related
Chrissie Marie

$1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Winner Gets Scammed By His Cousin

Woman steals $1 million ticket from her cousinNew York Lottery Commission. A New York man, who asked to stay anonymous, won $1 million on a $5 scratch-off ticket. He claims he asked his cousin to cash the ticket, because he wanted to stay anonymous. Instead of cashing the ticket and giving him the money, his cousin provided him with fake paperwork about his winnings, and took off with the cash, NBC News reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#The Jackpot#Australian
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $253 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (December 1) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $253 million drawing on Monday (November 29) night. The jackpot will now increase to $264 million ($186.7 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:
LOTTERY
fox10phoenix.com

Time is running out for lottery winner to claim jackpot

Check your drawers! Arizona Lottery officials say someone is sitting on a $1 million Powerball lottery win, but they have to act fast. The ticket was purchased on May 21 at a Circle K store near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road for a drawing on May 22. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Clerk convinces woman to buy $1.4 million lottery ticket

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot of more than $1.4 million said a store clerk talked her into buying the ticket that earned her the windfall. The Brisbane, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials she had originally intended to buy a ticket for a different lottery drawing when she visited the Nightowl Brunswick Street store in Fortitude Valley.
LOTTERY
Outsider.com

Three People Bought Winning $8.3 Million Lottery Ticket at One Store

Good things can come in threes, too. In an unlikely series of events, three adults purchase jackpot-winning lottery tickets from the same Manhattan convenience store. When the winning lottery numbers were announced in Wednesday night’s draw, no one would think there were 3 winners from the same place. It’s even less likely that all of these winners tickets game from the exact same store. According to an article published by the New York Post, an employee at the convenience store did not know when the tickets were purchased. The employee also did not know if the tickets were bought at one time by a group, or at different times.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Wins Lottery Only to Have Ticket Stolen From Him

One New York state man had thought he had hit the jackpot. That is, until his winning lottery ticket was stolen by one of his own family members. Now, the woman being charged could face up to 15 years in prison. All this lottery winner wanted to do was claim his prize and remain anonymous. Unfortunately, his trust in his cousin is what lead him here in the first place.
LOTTERY
CBS Miami

Three Florida Men Have Millions Of Reasons To Be Thankful After Playing The Lottery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — At least three Floridians, including two in South Florida, have millions of reasons to be thankful after playing the Florida Lottery. Broward County resident Ian Murray claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Nov. 6, according to Lottery officials on Wednesday. Murray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 12500 West Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise. Keith Kordich’s $1 million winning Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch Off Ticket and Eric Bratt’s $1 million winning Gold Rush Limited Scratch Off ticket. (Courtesy: Florida Lottery) In Palm Beach County, Keith Kordich of Boca Raton, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off Game this week. He chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. Kordich bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1001 South Federal Highway in Boca Raton. Over on the Southwest coast of Florida, Eric Bratt of Naples, also claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Bratt purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 4601 9th Street North in Naples. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
FLORIDA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

$6M winning lottery ticket sold at Surprise Walmart

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Check your tickets! Officials say someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Surprise Walmart hit the jackpot. The Arizona Lottery says a $6.3 million winning ticket for The Pick jackpot on Nov. 24 was sold at the Walmart located near Cotton Lane and Waddell Road. The...
SURPRISE, AZ
WJTV.com

What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?

(NewsNation Now) — Talk about good luck! A Maryland woman won the lottery for the third time in three years — this time claiming a $50,000 prize. The 61-year-old woman won the top prize from a $5 scratch-off a few weeks ago. She also won $50,000 jackpots on scratch-off tickets she purchased two months apart in 2018.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Lottery ticket found in laundry turns out to be $387,450 winner

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner. Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry.
LOTTERY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
227K+
Followers
46K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy