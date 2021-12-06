ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Master the modern virtual work world with this low-priced presenter package

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjnRS_0dFdKmlu00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether or not you're back to a standard office or classroom setting, it's imperative to make a positive impression in interactions you have online. For people still reliant upon virtual methods to get their message across, be sure to maximize those moments with the right resources.

A lifetime subscription to XSplit Presenter Premium for Windows is the perfect way to prepare accordingly, and then shine when it's time to step into the spotlight. Add personality and flair to your next presentation with a package that operates with all of your favorite video call platforms.

XSplit Presenter allows you to generate rich, interactive presentations for the Zoom age by allowing users to add multiple media-rich elements before you deliver your pitch. Normally priced at $200, it can currently be purchased for only $59 thanks to limited-time savings, and unlimited access ensures you'll be covered for many projects to come.

Comparable to Powerpoint and Google Slides, XSplit Presenter lets users activate a virtual green screen to quickly adjust their background, while apps on mobile and desktop can also be utilized.

You can ensure viewers remain focused on key points in crucial moments with easy annotations that draw attention, and seamlessly include videos from YouTube, Vimeo, or your computer. 24/7 support and lifetime upgrades keep users on the right track for many years.

Carrying a rating of 4.1 stars out of five on GetApp, XSplit Presenter is designed to operate on Windows devices, and it offers the option to create a video of your presentation for asynchronous sharing among friends, colleagues, or customers.

If you're ready to sharpen up your approach to virtual communication, don't miss this deal on a lifetime subscription to XSplit Presenter for only $59 (reg. $200).

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Work#Mobile#Google Slides#Xsplit Presenter Premium
komando.com

Weak signal? How to get better Wi-Fi on your Android

The digital age got a shot in the arm (pardon the pun) when the pandemic forced us to move our everyday activities online. Remote work and education, shopping, video chats and conferencing have become more common than ever. You’re probably using your connected devices more than usual, and that can...
CELL PHONES
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MyChamplainValley.com

Best deals under $50 on Amazon today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Capping your budget is a solid strategy for keeping your holiday finances manageable. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get top-quality, name-brand gifts. You can find some excellent products for under $50. Whether it is a kettlebell or an Amazon Echo device, with the deep […]
SHOPPING
iheart.com

Disney+, Netflix, Other Services Are Down Due To An Amazon Server Issue

A number of streaming sites and other online services were experiencing outages on Tuesday (December 7) due to an issue with Amazon Web Services. DownDetector.com reported over 28,000 issues with Amazon and an additional 11,000 reports of problems with Amazon Web Services. Users were unable to stream content on Disney+,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
gamesindustry.biz

How to place virtual objects in the real world convincingly

Augmented reality has created an incredible opportunity for developers to bring video games into the real world for the first time. But as with any new opportunity, building for AR comes with a whole new set of challenges that few creators have faced before. How do you create an experience...
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

A virtual world pioneer has doubts about the metaverse

Early metaverse architect Philip Rosedale is no longer confident the metaverse will be a huge hit, despite the surging interest from Meta (fka Facebook) and many other companies. Driving the news: Rosedale, who evangelized the concept of an immersive virtual world while overseeing the storied platform “Second Life” a decade...
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Cyber Monday Theragun Deals to Shop Now

There’s no better time to score yourself a top-rated massage gun or recovery tool for the holiday: Therabody (formerly known as just Theragun) has unveiled its Cyber Monday deals and honestly — they’re really good. Therabody’s 2021 Cyber Monday deals run through the end of Monday, November 29 and get you up to $300 off the brand’s most popular devices. It even includes deals on the brand’s TheraOne CBD products, and a Cyber Monday online exclusive offer you can’t get anywhere else. 1. Theragun PRO Amazon Buy:Theragun PROat$399 Of course, the brand is best-known for its Theragun percussive therapy devices, and all Theraguns are on...
RETAIL
rismedia.com

The Importance of Being Together in a Virtual World

Like nearly all other businesses, brokerages have been deeply impacted by the shift to virtual life during the pandemic. Houses are increasingly shown—and even sold—without the buyer ever setting foot in the home. The National Association of REALTORS® recently reported that four in 10 homebuyers found virtual tours “very useful” before the pandemic. Now, that number has jumped to nearly six in 10, and open houses are commonly hosted on Facebook Live or Zoom, with potential buyers asking questions in the chat box.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Security holes discovered in 9 popular routers – is yours on the list?

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back Keeping a close eye on your online accounts is incredibly important with scams, hacks, and breaches as common as they are. Your hardware is at risk as well, which is why we always recommend keeping your devices updated. In fact, one of the most indispensable devices in your home can also be one of the most vulnerable. Cybersecurity researchers recently examined a number of popular WiFi routers and found over 200 potential security holes that could put your data at risk. Popular WiFi routers have huge security holes Editors at...
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Blockchain and NFTs Have Set the Way for the Virtual World

The world has witnessed the industrial revolution several times and now it's at the edge of the virtual revolution where everyone will be witnessing the change in a few years. The virtual revolution has begun where corporate giants have started investing millions in developing their own Metaverse, the virtual world. The security of the blockchain networks makes them unique as they cannot be hacked from any attacks as the information is distributed and stored on various systems around the globe. The first NFT was minted in the year 2015 on the. Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Solana.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Virtual World Keyboards

The Metaverse Keyboard is one of the latest gadgets, including virtual world and mixed reality compatibility. It transcends the ordinary workspace into that of the metaverse. This keyboard allows users to dive into the 3D realms of digital spaces using its intuitive functions. Product designer Heewon Jung and Designer DOt...
ELECTRONICS
Art in America

Forrest Nash on the Importance of Documentation and Accessibility in Digital Archiving

Q&A with Forrest Nash, executive director of Contemporary Art Library. How did Contemporary Art Library start? Our nonprofit organization has been publishing Contemporary Art Daily online since 2008. Over the last few years, we often heard that people were using the search function on the website as a research tool, but it was never intended for that kind of use. We created Contemporary Art Library to address this need. Anyone looking to learn more about artists can search Contemporary Art Library and find thorough documentation of their projects that isn’t mediated by the market or promoting a critical agenda. As far as...
MUSEUMS
The Hill

The Hill

407K+
Followers
49K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy