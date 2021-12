The Tennessee Titans have had an amazing season so far, but they have had to play a lot of games without the crown jewel of their offseason. Trading for Julio Jones was a no-brainer move at the time and it made a lot of sense for the Titans who let Corey Davis walk in free agency. The idea was that A.J. Brown would be the WR1 and Jones would be an improvement on Davis while also adding more veteran leadership to a Tennessee Titans team that had their eyes focused on the playoffs and beyond.

